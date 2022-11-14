Read full article on original website
Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame
In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
NFL shifts Bills' game vs. Browns to Detroit due to storm
The NFL is relocating the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region
‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
Al Holcomb on ‘Houdini in a Helmet’, Opportunities for Young Guys + More
"He's a really good quarterback. Number one, throwing the football efficient. His accuracy. His ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield. He has a really good rapport with his receivers, tight ends and that nature. Obviously, you talk about him in the run game and his ability to change direction, his speed, his athleticism. The way he operates and controls the offense. He's a unique player."
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
The Silver Lining in Loss to Commanders is all That Undefeated Talk is Over
PHILADELPHIA – Goodbye 17-0. Good riddance, too. If there’s any silver lining to Monday’s first loss of the season, maybe it’s that. An undefeated season snatched away. Not that the players will admit to thinking about it, but that didn’t stop anyone and everyone from asking...
Micah Parsons Calls Out ‘Selfish’ Cowboys; Are Teammates Listening?
Perhaps as recently as last week, the Dallas Cowboys looked poised to run away with an NFC Wild Card spot. Now, that postseason seed is perhaps in danger of literally running away from them. ... and Micah Parsons is calling out his teammates for a form of "selfishness.''. Are they...
Lions Made Great Decision Letting Kenny Golladay Leave
Man, did the Lions make the right decision on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay, a third-round draft pick of Detroit in 2017 (No. 96 overall), played his first four seasons in the Motor City, and accumulated 183 receptions, 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Northern Illinois product recorded back-to-back...
Ben McAdoo Talks Baltimore’s Defense, Setting Baker Up for Success, O-Line Play + More
"They have good personnel. They've got good coaching. It's in the bricks there, they've been doing it for a long time. They have good size, they have good speed, they have good length. They do a good job instinctively as well on the back end. They've got guys that have been around the block. They're not all young players. They do not only a good job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out, but intercepting the ball. At the same time, they knock a lot of balls down."
Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
Tennessee is a Road Underdog Against the Packers
Another week of football is already upon us, the biggest football (as in soccer) tournament in the world begins this weekend and the college football regular season is beginning to wind down. We’ll touch on all that and more and, of course, get your fantasy football lineup set before Thursday...
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named A Walter Camp Award Semifinalist
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson entered the season considered a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he has responded by showing he's worth taking in the first round. His dominance on the field has earned Robinson a spot on yet another award shortlist, as he was...
Packers vs. Titans: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers got the victory they needed on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, that win won’t mean anything if they can’t turn in a repeat performance against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. “You’ve got to consistently go out there...
Nathaniel Hackett: Broncos’ Offensive Identity ‘It isn’t a Good One’
The Denver Broncos' 2022 season was supposed to be the moment when years of playoff pain were washed away on a euphoric wave of new beginnings. Instead, as the Las Vegas Raiders head to Denver, the Broncos are lurching inevitably towards irrelevance once again and in an ever more infuriating manner. Even with Russell Wilson at the helm — nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion — the Broncos' woeful offense has rendered their stellar defense completely sterile.
Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif After Workout
This midseason reunion is exactly what the doctor ordered. The Jets are signing free agent offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout with the team on Monday, perIan Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran recently completed a portion of his residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, balancing his NFL career with his work as a doctor.
Where is Aqeel Glass?
Glass is available, but no one is sure on how to use him at the professional level. The NFL, USFL, CFL, and recently the XFL have all passed on the two-time Black Football College Player of the Year. Has the former Alabama A&M star gotten a raw deal from the professional leagues? For an athlete of his ilk to be dispatched from the Tampa Bay Bucs and not allowed to showcase his skills in the USFL and XFL is mind-boggling.
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
DK Metcalf knew exactly what he was going to do now that the Seahawks’ and NFL’s first game is Germany was over. “I am going to sleep,” the Seahawks’ wide receiver said on his way out of Germany Sunday night. “For sure.”. That’s the first priority...
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
