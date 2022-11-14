Getting Answers: Mass. public records law criticized for lack of transparency

Read full article on original website
Related
The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law
Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
What tax relief measures readers say they want from Gov.-elect Maura Healey
Strained by high inflation and home heating costs, Bay Staters have a lengthy tax relief wishlist for Gov.-elect Maura Healey, who vowed to provide assistance on her first day of taking office this January. Some Massachusetts residents expressed specific demands for the incoming leader in a recent MassLive survey: Suspend...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: New school suspension laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New school suspension laws for Massachusetts’ public schools went into effect last week. The new rules went into effect on November 8. We checked in with leaders at local school districts to find out how these changes are impacting their school systems. Public schools in the...
capecoddaily.com
Healey Calls for Federal PFAS Protections
BOSTON – Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey (D) has joined a group of 18 attorneys general in calling upon the U.S. Senate to provide protections against poly- and perfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals. In a statement, Healey noted the efforts made in combating the harmful chemicals in water sources across the Bay State. Many of those […] The post Healey Calls for Federal PFAS Protections appeared first on CapeCod.com.
baystatebanner.com
Changes possible in state education policy
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. With just five months left in Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration, Baker and Education Secretary James Peyser made a move that raised eyebrows, replacing two members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the body that votes on state policy and decides who will serve as commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword
The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: state begins issuing refunds to taxpayers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Taxpayers throughout the state are starting to see a little extra money in their wallets thanks to a rarely used tax code that said Massachusetts must return some excess tax revenue back to the people. “I personally think the money could have stayed with the government...
baystatebanner.com
What’s possible under Healey administration?
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. At the Fairmont Copley Plaza election night party where the Democratic victors at the top of the ticket gathered, the mood was high. For the first time in Massachusetts history, women will occupy five of the six constitutional offices. Former City Council President Andrea Campbell became the first Black woman elected to statewide office. And for the first time in eight years, a Democrat will sit in the governor’s office.
Heads of 3 Mass. medical associations call for public’s help battling RSV
An “unusual increase” in RSV is contributing to strained capacity at hospitals in and around Greater Boston. Citing an “unusual increase” in respiratory illness that has hospital and ER capacity stretched thin, three Massachusetts physician groups are calling on the public for help. Physicians across Massachusetts...
westernmassnews.com
Eversource files for increase in electric rates
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource has filed new electricity prices for customers in western Massachusetts with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. If approved, the new rates will go into effect on January 1 and last through June 30. The proposed Basic Service Rate would increase approximately six cents per...
Salem State University to provide housing for homeless as Mass. experiences influx of migrants
SALEM, Mass. — Salem State University will provide temporary housing for the homeless, including both existing state residents and migrants arriving in Massachusetts, starting this month. The plan approved by state housing leaders and local officials includes using former university residential units, which are now vacant, in the Bates...
I-Team: Data shows number of arrests inside Massachusetts schools
BOSTON – Mass shootings have made school security a top priority, but now the WBZ I-Team is joining forces with CBS News Investigations to uncover an unintended side effect. Children as young as elementary age are being arrested in the hallways of their schools. Experts say arresting juveniles can have traumatic long-term effects. In Massachusetts, an incident at Brockton High School made headlines last year when cellphone cameras caught a Brockton officer kneeling on a teenager's neck and handcuffing him. "I ask that this doesn't happen to anyone else's kid," the 16-year-old's father said. The I-Team agreed not to use...
Massachusetts Residents to Receive One-Time Tax Credit
About 3 million Massachusetts taxpayers will be receiving one-time tax refunds. These refunds are worth an average of 14 percent of a person's 2021 state income tax liability. Payments from the $3 billion pot will start going out this week through to year end. (source)
Following Re-Election, Plymouth County DA Tim Cruz Looks Ahead
In an election cycle that was decidedly terrible for Republicans up and down the ballot in Massachusetts, longtime Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz weathered the storm and was once again soundly re-elected to another term in office. Cruz has served as Plymouth County DA since 2001 and upon his...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts medical groups call for RSV mitigation measures including possible indoor mask wearing
An “unusual increase” in cases of a respiratory virus is ramping up pressure on the already-strained health care sector in Massachusetts, and Bay Staters should take steps including possible indoor masking to protect themselves, medical experts said Wednesday. Leaders of three statewide medical groups warned that physicians are...
Massachusetts ranked 6th hardest state to own a home in the US, report says
New research by BetMassachusetts.com reveals Massachusetts is one of the most difficult states to buy a property in after reports show only 61% of residents currently own a home. The average house price in Mass. has increased yearly, with an average property costing around $581,095- an 8.9% increase from 2021,...
Report: Six in 10 Mass. high school grads working here
About 60 percent of students who graduated from Massachusetts public high schools over the last 10 years were employed in the state years after graduation, according to state education department data.
Two Massachusetts state rep races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving ballots in the...
Massachusetts Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License to Board a Plane Then
Massachusetts residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has a REAL ID insignia in order to board a plane starting then. The insignia is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.
capecod.com
Baker Vetoes Nuclear Decommissioning Group
PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the creation of a special commission that would have studied the economic and environmental effects of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Baker explained his decision in a written statement when he signed off on a recently passed $3.76 billion spending bill. “I...
Comments / 0