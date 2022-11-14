MoCo Alcohol Beverage Services Partners with Local Businesses to Curb Drunk Driving During the Holiday Season with Coaster Campaign

A fundraiser has been set up by Making Homes Possible (MHP) to help those affected by this morning’s fire and explosion at the Potomac Oaks apartments in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Blvd in Gaithersburg. According to officials, ten people were transported to the hospital, two with critical injuries and eight (4 adults/4 children) with mild/moderate injuries. Dozens of residents from 24 different units across four buildings have been displaced. According to County Executive Marc Elrich, “Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services will run aid operations out of the Activity Center at Bohrer Park for people displaced by this morning’s explosion.” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services will be holding their next press conference at 5pm to provide an update.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO