MoCo Alcohol Beverage Services Partners with Local Businesses to Curb Drunk Driving During the Holiday Season with Coaster Campaign

More Than 250 Montgomery County Residents Attend MCDOT-Sponsored Adult Bike and E-Scooter Safety Classes
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) recently completed its fall series of Adult Learn to Ride and Basic Skills bike classes and E-scooter Safety training classes. Combined, more than 250 residents participated and learned basic skills to safely navigate on a bicycle or an electric scooter.
MCFRS Offers Tips for Cooking Safely—Indoors or Out—on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is mostly thought of as a day of celebration—and eating—with family members and friends. However, the holiday also brings some potential danger that comes with dividing attention between cooking and being social. Cooking-related fires happen more often on Thanksgiving Day in Montgomery County than on any other day of the year, according the County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said it is important to cook with caution, especially at this time of the year when there are often a lot of people and activity in the home.
Holiday Market at The Family Room Laytonsville on Saturday, November 19
The Family Room Laytonsville is holding a Holiday Market with over 35 local vendors on Saturday, November 19 from 9am until 2pm at 6820 Olney-Laytonsville Road in Laytonsville. “We are thrilled to welcome back 35 local Maryland Makers for our Holiday Market Day! Our vendors will be sharing a variety...
Montgomery County Holiday Special Schedules for Thanksgiving Day
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will have schedule and program changes for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24. County offices—Closed. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage...
City of Gaithersburg Thanksgiving Holiday Closures & Recycling Notices
Facility closures are in place Nov. 24 & 25, with exceptions. Thursday’s recycling will be collected on Nov. 26. All City facilities are closed. The Police Department Administrative Offices are closed. Police patrol will remain on duty. For emergencies please call 911. For non-emergencies, please dial 301-279-8000 for dispatch.
MHP Collecting Donations for Those Affected by Explosion/Fire in Gaithersburg Wednesday Morning
Gaithersburg mayor Jud Ashman informed the community of where they can donate to help the families impacted by this morning’s fire at Potomac Oaks in Gaithersburg. “Any amount helps and 100% of it will go to those families.” Ashman tweeted. A November 16 fire injured multiple residents, including four children, at a condominium complex at 826 Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg. Many people were evacuated with little or nothing and now are in temporary shelter. At the request of Montgomery County, MHP is collecting financial donations to help affected families.
MoCo Coffee Shop Listed in Eater’s “17 Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.” List
Eater has created a list of “17 Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.” and has included one of the many wonderful coffee shops in Montgomery County on its list– Takoma Bev Co, which was founded in 2016 and opened in 2017 in Takoma Park. Per Eater: “The all-day...
MCPS Announces Reinstatement of a Benefit in Support of School Bus Operators Who Drive Extra Routes
A community message sent by MCPS was shared with The MoCoShow announcing the reinstatement of a benefit in support of school bus operators who drive extra routes. The full message can be seen below:. “Dear MCPS Employees,. I am writing to update you on vital steps Montgomery County Public Schools...
Phase Two of Bus Bay Closures to Impact Glenmont Metro Station Beginning Monday, Nov. 28
Last September, Metro began replacing the glass canopies at Glenmont Station. During glass canopy construction, some bays will be closed in phases and the associated bus routes will be temporarily relocated. Phase two of construction is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 28, and last through mid-January 2023. Phase 2:...
MCPS: Crossing Guards Needed to Keep Our Community Safe
The Montgomery County Police Department has openings for crossing guards. The position involves helping schoolchildren and other pedestrians cross the street, and providing traffic control at designated crossings. The Montgomery County Police Crossing Guard position involves the safe crossing of school children, other pedestrians, and control of traffic at designated crossings.
Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg
Below is this week’s message from County Executive Marc Elrich:. Sadly, dozens of Gaithersburg families are dealing with the aftermath of a fire and building collapse this week at a condo complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard. Please keep all those impacted by this disaster in your thoughts. Our first responders arrived quickly, and I am very appreciative of their response and for all those who continue working to support these families and investigate what happened there.
Ten Hospitalized and Dozens Displaced After Fire and Explosion in Gaithersburg; Details on How You Can Help Those Affected
A fundraiser has been set up by Making Homes Possible (MHP) to help those affected by this morning’s fire and explosion at the Potomac Oaks apartments in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Blvd in Gaithersburg. According to officials, ten people were transported to the hospital, two with critical injuries and eight (4 adults/4 children) with mild/moderate injuries. Dozens of residents from 24 different units across four buildings have been displaced. According to County Executive Marc Elrich, “Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services will run aid operations out of the Activity Center at Bohrer Park for people displaced by this morning’s explosion.” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services will be holding their next press conference at 5pm to provide an update.
Detectives Investigate Theft; Release Surveillance Photos of Suspects
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a theft that occurred in the 13000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them (photos below).
Fourth Teen Arrested in Connection with Germantown Homicide
Per MCPD: A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the Friday, April 22, 2022, homicide of 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline on Gunners Branch Road in Germantown. During the course of the investigation, Major Crimes detectives discovered evidence connecting 17-year-old, Daylon Windell Miller of Germantown, to the April 22 homicide. Miller was arrested on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council issued the statement below today following the explosion, fire and building collapse at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex located at 800 Quince Orchard Blvd. in Gaithersburg. “Councilmembers are devastated by the news of a catastrophic explosion, fire and building collapse at the Potomac...
MoCo Restaurant Listed as Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland by ‘Eat This, Not That’
Eat This, Not That has created “a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused restaurants in every state that you’ll want to visit at least once.” Montgomery County restaurant Charm Thai (8408 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring) earned the nod for the state of Maryland. Per the list, “One Yelp...
Collision Blocks Two Lanes on SB I-270 Thursday Morning; All Lanes Now Open
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) we’re called to the scene of a collision on southbound I-270 on Thursday morning at approximately 7am, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. The collision blocked two lanes and was the cause of some traffic during the morning rush, but...
MCFRS Respond to Collision With Overturned Vehicle and Entrapment Wednesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services responded to a collision involving an overturned vehicle and entrapment Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred around 7am on Columbia Pike and Briggs Chaney Road in Fairland. Two patients have been extricated and transported by EMS with Priority 2 trauma. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers are to expect risidual delays. We will post an update if additional information becomes available.
Three Restaurants in MoCo Included in “Where to Find Fantastic Filipino Food Around D.C.” List by Eater
With a strong selection of Filipino cuisine in the DC area, Eater put together a list that includes some places to “find fantastic Filipino food around DC.” While there are additional restaurants that serve Filipino cuisine in Montgomery County, three were included in the list by Eater– Gwenie’s Pastries, Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly, and the worldwide fast-food chain Jollibee.
Clopper Rd in Germantown Closed Due to Sinkhole
WSSC UPDATE: WATER STATION OPEN – 11/15 – 7pm – 10pm at Clopper Mill Elementary School 18501 Cinnamon Dr., Germantown. Clopper Road (MD-117) is currently closed from Mateny Road to Waring Station Road due to a sinkhole, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information is available.
