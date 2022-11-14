Read full article on original website
30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership
An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
wsgw.com
Midland Police Officer Under Investigation for Drunk Driving
A Midland police officer is scheduled to be arraigned on drunk driving charges on November 30. Police say Officer Jason Gatrell was intoxicated the night of October 2 when he was driving in the area of Monroe and Sturgeon roads in Midland County, crashing his vehicle into a wooded area. Gatrell was off duty at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. State police conducting an investigation into the crash say Gatrell’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit in Michigan.
13 Cars Stolen From Flint Car Dealership By Roughly 30 Vandals
An article written by Microsoft News explains how 13 cars were stolen from a dealership in Flint, Michigan on Monday, November 14. A group of roughly 30 individuals rushed the car lot and exchanged gunshots with security before racing off the lot with 13 vehicles in total. The lot sits...
Midland police officer charged with being ‘super drunk’ in one-vehicle crash that left him injured
MIDLAND, MI — A month ago, a Midland police officer was injured in an off-duty crash to the point he had to be hospitalized. Now, prosecutors have charged him with causing the crash, and being super drunk when he did so. The crash itself was reported about 11:20 p.m....
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage
State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man accused of carjacking 4 Lyft drivers at gunpoint after forcing them to undress
DETROIT – Officials said a Detroit man carjacked four different Lyft drivers at gunpoint and forced those drivers to remove clothing after submitting late-night requests from various locations around the city. Darese Deandre Haile, 21, was named in a criminal complaint filed Nov. 10. Court records show Haile has...
Clio man charged with holding women captive, threatening to kill them
ARBELA TWP, MI — A Clio man is facing several felonies after allegedly holding two women captive and threatening to kill them. About 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence within the Baker Subdivision in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township for a hostage complaint.
fox2detroit.com
Teen car thief suspect arrested in Detroit after group steals 13 vehicles from Flint lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen suspect was arrested in Detroit after police said he stole a vehicle from a Flint lot and caused a shelter-in-place at Oakland University while officers looked for him Monday. Police were searching for two suspects in stolen Dodge Durangos who were possibly on the...
High Speed Crime Spree: 20 People, 13 Cars Stolen From Flint Lot
No doubt, you've seen or heard of heist movies like 'Oceans 11' with George Clooney or 'The Italian Job' with Mark Wahlberg, but this story is real and straight out of... Flint, Michigan. It's believed an organized ring of 20 people crashed the gates at an auto auction lot located...
ClickOnDetroit.com
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
wsgw.com
Teen Shot to Death in Flint
A drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday morning left a 14-year-old boy dead, according to police. State Police say the boy was shot inside his home on the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Police say no suspects are currently in custody.
Michigan pharmacist accused of selling prescription cough syrup to drug dealers
DETROIT – A Michigan pharmacist is facing federal charges for allegedly selling prescription cough syrup to drug dealers, generating millions of dollars in profits for himself, authorities announced. Zaman Alshafey, 35, of Dearborn, was the owner and operator of Med Pro Pharmacy in Livonia. He is accused of misbranding...
1 man shot dead in the street as barricaded gunman situation unfolds in Detroit
At least one person is dead after being allegedly shot by an armed suspect who retreated into a home off Robson Street in Detroit, authorities say.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 15th
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot. James Felton interviewed Police Chief Terence Green about the incident that occurred Monday morning, Nov. 14. Car theft in Flint. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. James Felton gives a...
Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire
FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
WNEM
The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. James Felton gives a brief overview of the car theft in Flint that happened early Monday morning on Nov. 14. Barb Smith tells us about Feed the Bus, an event to help families in need. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon,...
WNEM
Child predator arrested for assaulting child he met on social media, sheriff says
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County sheriff said an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said 28-year-old...
Saginaw man who faced 9 felonies after October shooting has case dismissed
SAGINAW, MI — Last month, Steven R. Adams was charged nine felonies stemming from a shooting. Now, a Saginaw man is in the clear after a judge dismissed the charges against him. The preliminary examination for Adams, 60, was to take place Wednesday, Nov. 16. However, when essential witnesses...
