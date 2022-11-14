ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

CarBuzz.com

30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership

An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
DETROIT, MI
wsgw.com

Midland Police Officer Under Investigation for Drunk Driving

A Midland police officer is scheduled to be arraigned on drunk driving charges on November 30. Police say Officer Jason Gatrell was intoxicated the night of October 2 when he was driving in the area of Monroe and Sturgeon roads in Midland County, crashing his vehicle into a wooded area. Gatrell was off duty at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. State police conducting an investigation into the crash say Gatrell’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit in Michigan.
MIDLAND, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage

State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
CLIO, MI
wsgw.com

Teen Shot to Death in Flint

A drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday morning left a 14-year-old boy dead, according to police. State Police say the boy was shot inside his home on the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Police say no suspects are currently in custody.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 15th

Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot. James Felton interviewed Police Chief Terence Green about the incident that occurred Monday morning, Nov. 14. Car theft in Flint. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. James Felton gives a...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire

FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot

Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. James Felton gives a brief overview of the car theft in Flint that happened early Monday morning on Nov. 14. Barb Smith tells us about Feed the Bus, an event to help families in need. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon,...
FLINT, MI

