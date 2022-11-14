Read full article on original website
Hakeem Jeffries favored to lead U.S. House Democrats after Pelosi exit
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to step down from her leadership role after her fellow Democrats lost their majority in last week's midterm elections positions Hakeem Jeffries - a liberal congressman from New York - as a likely top contender to lead the party for the next two years.
Fox Host Takes Shot at Stroke Victim Fetterman While Bashing Pelosi
It wasn’t enough for Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain to criticize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during an appearance Thursday on Tucker Carlson Tonight—he had to mock John Fetterman, the soon-to-be senator from Pennsylvania who suffered a stroke earlier this year and has since worked to improve his speaking and auditory processing skills.Tucker Carlson, after showing a series of clips to mark the end of Pelosi’s tenure as Democratic leader in the House, asked Cain which moments of hers stood out to him.“You know, it could be when she shows off her fancy Sub-Zero fridges in the middle...
Jamie Raskin: Trump thought he could enter the Capitol on January 6 'like Mussolini being carried on the shoulders of his supporters'
Raskin said the January 6 panel investigating the Capitol riot has learned how Trump was "incensed" and "adamant" that he be taken to the Capitol.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Conflict rages in Donetsk
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian missiles and shells hit Ukrainian positions in several regions and there was no let up in heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday night as Moscow's occupying forces appeared more active.
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter holds on to seat in tightly fought Orange County race
Rep. Katie Porter of Irvine, a rising star in the Democratic Party, fended off a challenge from Republican Scott Baugh, a former state lawmaker, to secure her third term in Congress. The Associated Press called the race Thursday, though official results will take longer. Control of the House tipped to...
GOP Rep Spews Anti-Muslim Bigotry
Rep. Lauren Boebert railed against fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling her a “jihad squad member” during GOP Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure hearing.
