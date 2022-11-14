Read full article on original website
Jason Jordan
3d ago
So whom will actually receive this money?? Shouldn't the money go to all the people who actually have had their privacy invaded! How can the states even take money for the individuals whom had their location privacy stolen from them? Isn't that like doing the same thing? stealing again from the people! who is going to be the voice for the people?
Reply(1)
5
40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392 million
HARTFORD, Conn. — Search giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday. The states’ investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued...
KTVU FOX 2
TikTok lawsuit settlement: Some users receiving payments up to $167
If a payment from TikTok has showed up in your account, it’s likely not spam: The company began issuing payments from a $92 million class action lawsuit settlement this week. A federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest...
Engadget
Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement
Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
Forty states win $391.5M privacy suit against Google over location data sold to advertisers
(The Center Square) — Forty states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices. The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users. ...
CNBC
If you use Snapchat, you could get a $117 check from a data privacy lawsuit—the deadline to apply is Saturday
It could pay to use Snapchat, even if you haven't checked the app in years. Snap Inc., the social media app's parent company, is set to pay out $35 million to current and former Illinois residents for allegedly storing their facial recognition data without their consent. If you lived in...
Google will pay $391.5 million to a settle a lawsuit on accusations of misleading users on its location-tracking practices
The $391.5 million settlement marks an end to a four-year investigation into allegations of misleading data collection practices.
Google Will Pay $391.5 Million to 40 States to Resolve Lawsuit Over Location Data Tracking, AGs Say
Google will pay $391.5 million to resolve a lawsuit pursued by a 40-state coalition over its location data tracking, attorneys general announced on Monday. The tech giant separately paid $85 million to resolve similar litigation in Arizona, touted by the Grand Canyon State’s top prosecutor Mark Brnovich (R) as the first of its kind.
Gizmodo
Google Agrees to Pay $392 Million Over Location Data Collection Accusations
Google agreed to a $391.5 million dollar settlement on Monday to end a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of tricking users with location data privacy settings that didn’t actually turn off data collection. The payout, the result of a suit brought by 40 state attorneys general, marks one of the biggest privacy settlements in history. Google also promised to make additional changes to clarify its location tracking practices next year.
WGAL
40 states, including Pennsylvania, reach $391.5M settlement with Google over location tracking practices
Pennsylvania and 39 other states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday that it's the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Pennsylvania is set to receive more...
WAND TV
Illinois to receive $19.5M as part of multistate, $329M Google location-tracking settlement
(NBC Chicago) Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation by the states, which officials said was...
Google will pay nearly $400 million in location tracking settlement led by Oregon
Google has agreed to pay $392 million to settle complaints from 40 states that it had misled consumers about whether the Silicon Valley company was tracking their location. Oregon attorneys helped lead the agreement, which grew out of a 2018 Associated Press article that revealed Google tracked people’s whereabouts even when they checked online settings that instructed the company not to store that information. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Monday’s agreement reflects a commitment to look out for consumers.
Google to pay $392m to 40 states over location tracking in ‘historic win’ for users
Google will pay $391.5 million to 40 US states following an investigation into how users’ locations are tracked.State attorneys general called it the largest multistate privacy settlement in history and a major win against corporate surveilance of citizens.“This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in an era of increasing reliance on technology,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.“Location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects, and there are so many reasons why a consumer may opt-out of tracking.” At a news conference, Tong urged consumers to “do a little...
Google agrees to settle with Illinois and 39 other states for deceptive tracking
(The Center Square) – Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Illinois and 39 other states to settle a lawsuit over location tracking. The lawsuit claimed that even when users thought they had turned off location tracking in their settings, Google continued to collect information on their whereabouts. Google settled a similar lawsuit with Arizona for $85 million last month, and the company faces additional tracking lawsuits in...
Google to pay states nearly $400M for violating privacy
Google will have to pay 40 states a total close to $400 million as part of a settlement over its location tracking practices, the office of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Monday.
Google to pay Pennsylvania nearly $20M settlement, Shapiro says. Catch up on the case
The overall $391.5 million settlement includes 40 states and is the largest in U.S. history.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users
Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
