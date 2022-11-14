Look at what race and income groups are high users of tobacco and liquor products . This is why PG Country has a high rate of stores that cater to
Change has to start with the community too. When are we going to hold elected officials accountable? Economic segregation is problematic, it’s discrimination masked. Liquor store and tobacco shops for the middle/low income communities and first watch and whole food grocery stores for the middle/upper class communities. What’s sad is most of our elected officials are of color! Exploitation should be a crime…. Officials God is watching, keep seeking greed for self…
They're targeting the poorest demographic in the county. District Heights, Forestville and Landover are littered with these places, being ran by mostly Pakistanis. You'll never see those places in Upper Marlboro, Bowie and University Park
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Comments / 21