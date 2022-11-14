PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Pedestrian hit-and-runs continue to prove to be a problem in Prince George's County Md. 7News went over the records of hit-and-runs in Prince George's County and found astonishing results. Since mid-September, there have been 10 pedestrians struck. Nine of those encounters have been fatal and six have been hit-and-runs. Two of those have been in the last three days.

