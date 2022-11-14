ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seat Pleasant, MD

Comments / 21

Dave Owen
2d ago

Look at what race and income groups are high users of tobacco and liquor products . This is why PG Country has a high rate of stores that cater to

Kevin Mcswain
2d ago

Change has to start with the community too. When are we going to hold elected officials accountable? Economic segregation is problematic, it’s discrimination masked. Liquor store and tobacco shops for the middle/low income communities and first watch and whole food grocery stores for the middle/upper class communities. What’s sad is most of our elected officials are of color! Exploitation should be a crime…. Officials God is watching, keep seeking greed for self…

L P
2d ago

They're targeting the poorest demographic in the county. District Heights, Forestville and Landover are littered with these places, being ran by mostly Pakistanis. You'll never see those places in Upper Marlboro, Bowie and University Park

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Washington

Body Found in Rubble of Gaithersburg Explosion, Police Begin Criminal Investigation

Crews found a body in the rubble of a condo building that partially exploded in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Wednesday, authorities announced Thursday night. The person who died hasn't been identified, and it's unclear if they were a resident of the the Potomac Oaks Condominium or a family member or friend of someone who lived there, police said at a news conference near the site of the explosion.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Two people shot on Metrobus in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Historic African American Community ‘Gibson Grove: Gone But Not Forgotten’ Will Be Featured in Montgomery History Free Online Presentation That Will Be Available Starting Monday, Nov. 21

Per Montgomery County: The historic African American community of Gibson Grove no longer exists in Montgomery County, but its spirit lives on. The Montgomery History free online presentation, “Gibson Grove: Gone But Not Forgotten” will tell the story of the community and its people. The presentation will be available starting Monday, Nov. 21, and can be accessed for one week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

20-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9...
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

20-Year-Old Man Killed in Gaithersburg

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Gaithersburg, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9 officers...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know

A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
GAINESVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Car stolen with young child in the backseat, DC Police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a car with a child in the backseat was stolen in Southeast D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), a car was stolen in the area of 13th Street and Alabama Avenue around 5:45 p.m. MPD claims a young...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Pedestrian hit-and-runs continue to be a problem in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Pedestrian hit-and-runs continue to prove to be a problem in Prince George's County Md. 7News went over the records of hit-and-runs in Prince George's County and found astonishing results. Since mid-September, there have been 10 pedestrians struck. Nine of those encounters have been fatal and six have been hit-and-runs. Two of those have been in the last three days.
NBC Washington

2 Found Shot at Home in Dumfries, Virginia

Two people were found shot at a home in Dumfries, Virginia. Police have not yet provided an update on the victims' conditions. Both victims are adults. They were found in a home on Isle Royale Terrace. A neighbor said police came to her door Wednesday night after the shooting to...
DUMFRIES, VA
NBC Washington

Man Stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's County: Metro

A man who was stabbed aboard a Metrobus on Monday afternoon has life-threatening injuries. The incident, which Metro described as "a stabbing and apparent robbery," took place about 1:20 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, according to Metro. The attacker got...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Toys R Us Reopens in Macy's Stores: Where to Shop in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Toys "R" Us is back in the brick and mortar business just as parents begin their rush to get the hottest toys for the holidays. The iconic toy store chain that had to shut down all of its U.S. stores after filing bankruptcy in 2017 now has hundreds of small toy shops inside Macy's stores throughout the country, including many locations in the Washington, D.C., region.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington City Paper

There’s ‘An End in Sight’ for the Lengthy Contract Fight Between DCPS and the Teachers’ Union. But Plenty of Bad Blood Remains.

The last time D.C. had an up-to-date contract with its biggest teachers’ union, the Washington Nationals had yet to win a World Series, Lizzo’s first single was still topping the charts, and hardly anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. The two sides have been negotiating ever since, with a resolution to this saga now increasingly likely to stretch into a fourth year of debate.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland

Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

