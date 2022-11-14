ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Emergency Rural Health Care Grants awarded to Del., Md. facilities

DOVER, Del. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that nearly $1.1 million in Emergency Rural Health Care grants is being awarded to healthcare facilities in Delaware and Maryland on National Rural Health Day, which is today. We’re told the Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health...
DSSA Files for Injunction to Stop Delaware’s Buy-Back Program

DELAWARE - The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has filed for an injunction to block the various bans on guns in the state. According to the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association, today they have filed an opening brief supporting a preliminary injunction to stop the enforcement of various bans contained in House Bill 450 and Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6.
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
Delaware seeing increase in potbellied pigs running at large

DOVER, Del. – Delaware officials say there has been a significant increase in potbellied pigs running at large in residential and rural areas, including on state lands. Officials say these pics pose a nuisance to landowners, increase the threat of establishing feral pig populations, damage natural resources, and risk carrying endemic diseases such as salmonella or even swine flu. These diseases can then spread to both people and animals.
Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware

DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
State addresses concerns over lead levels in school water

Several First State schools were told to shut off certain water sources because of increased lead levels. The move comes a full month after Delaware’s Division of Public Health revealed water sampling data. On Monday night, nearly 300 Delawareans joined lawmakers and state officials for a virtual forum to...
Delaware, other states reach opioid case settlement with Walmart

Delaware will receive almost $12 million in a multi-billion-dollar opioid settlement with Walmart. Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Tuesday Delaware reached the settlement, resolving allegations the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis. Walmart’s role was the failure to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The...
Updated Recycling Information from DNREC

Have you ever had questions about what and where to recycle? If you live in Delaware, check out DNREC’s updated online resource to help you determine what is acceptable in terms of how you manage trash. The resource includes pictures of more than 375 common items and lets you know how and where you can properly and most efficiently handle those materials. The tool also allows you to search for an item by name. DNREC relaunched the improved resource yesterday.
The Hope Center Provides Transitional Housing to Those in Need

Delaware’s Hope Center—the largest homeless shelter on the East Coast—provides compassion and care while helping those down on their luck regain stability. When the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives nearly three years ago, it took an especially hard toll on Delaware’s adults and children without permanent homes.
