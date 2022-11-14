Read full article on original website
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: With Jakob Chychrun’s return getting closer, trade interest will increase
Jakob Chychrun returning soon, and trade price isn’t coming down. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Arizona Coyotes’ current plan is to have him back next week as he’s about to start practicing according to GM Bill Armstrong. Teams are interested in Chychrun returning and things could...
markerzone.com
771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT IN THE AHL
After spending the 2021-22 season in the KHL, 34-year-old forward Artem Anisimov returned to North America this fall and signed a PTO with the Philadelphia Flyers. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken bone in his foot during a pre-season game against Boston on September 24th and has been unable to play since.
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
NHL
Fehervary to think of late mother on Capitals' Hockey Fights Cancer night
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Martin Fehervary's thoughts will undoubtedly turn to his late mother, Gabike, during the Washington Capitals' Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Colorado Avalanche at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW). Gabike, who died of lung cancer in 2009, has been...
NHL
AEG & CUP NOODLESⓇ Launch Strategic Partnership With The Kings & Reign
Multiyear Agreement Makes the Iconic Japanese Food Brand an Official Partner of both Southern California Hockey Teams. AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, has announced a new marketing partnership with Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods USA. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Cup Noodles an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL). Additionally, the partnership marks the brand's first official entry into the National Hockey League, deepening its ties to enthusiastic hockey fans and Southern California's professional sports community.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
TAMPA - Jacob Markstrom will get the start in net tonight when the Flames face the Lightning. Check out the trios and D-pairings from the pregame warmup:. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Trevor Lewis. Blake Coleman - Dillon Dube - Brett Ritchie. Pairings. Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson. Nikita...
NHL
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
NHL
Senators to induct Wade Redden into the Ring of Honour
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that former NHL all-star defenceman and Senators alternate captain and community champion Wade Redden will become the first player to be inducted into the Senators Ring of Honour on Monday, Dec. 12, in a pre-game ceremony before the Senators host the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
NHL
Selanne, Numminen ready for 'emotional' Jets Hall of Fame induction
WINNIPEG - Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen have made the most of their few days in Winnipeg. Numminen even took time to drive around the city to show his daughters the house he used to live in. Only one problem. "He couldn't find his house," Selanne laughed. "Because it was...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Flames 1
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's victory over Calgary on Thursday. There were two significant swings in this game, both of which contributed greatly to the Lightning's eventual victory. First, the Lightning successfully challenged Calgary's opening goal of the game - Nazem Kadri preceded Milan Lucic into the offensive zone, so the play was ruled to be offside. On the ensuing shift, Steven Stamkos scored to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead. The second swing occurred early in the third period. The Flames converted on a power play, making the contest a one-goal game. But ten seconds later, Phil Myers tallied his first goal of the year to reestablish a multi-goal lead for the Lightning. The Flames would get no closer.
NHL
U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek to Join Upcoming VGK and HSK Broadcasts
VEGAS (November 16, 2022) - United States Olympic veteran Megan Bozek will join three upcoming Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights broadcasts as an analyst, the teams announced today. Bozek, who won silver medals with the 2022 and 2014 U.S. Olympic women's hockey teams, will work alongside Daren Millard...
NHL
11/16 FINAL - Kings 3, Oilers 1
Following the 11-goal affair in Calgary on Monday, the Kings went into Edmonton on Wednesday night and silenced the top two scorers in the NHL in route to a 3-1 victory. The Kings and Oilers faced off for the first time this season since LA was ousted by Edmonton in seven games in the first round of the 2022 NHL playoffs last May. After last night, it's fair to say that animosity and tensions are still high between the two teams. The low scoring tilt did begin with an early goal from the stick of Trevor Moore, who ripped a slap shot by the blocker of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Capitals 2
Winning three of their last four games, the Panthers now sit at 9-6-1 in the standings. "Like every game, we came out and had a strong start," said Carter Verhaeghe, who scored a pair of goals in the win. "It was a gritty one. The special teams were huge with the PK. It was a solid win throughout."
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - ANA @ WPG
The pandemic delayed things by a couple of years but it will be worth the wait as Teppo Numminen and Teemu Selanne join the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame tonight before the Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks. Jets head coach Rick Bowness described Numminen as a "low maintenance" player both on and off the ice. As for his performance on the ice, Numminen was a player that you knew what to expect whenever he was out there and never got rattled. Selanne continues to hold the NHL records for most goals and points by a rookie and even though his stay in Winnipeg was just under four seasons, the mark he left here is undeniable. Both players admitted that the ceremony this evening will be emotional. Get the tissues ready.
Yardbarker
Coyotes continue record-breaking road trip, visit Golden Knights
After taking a short pit stop back home, the Arizona Coyotes resume their NHL record-tying 14-game road trip on Thursday night when they face the Vegas Golden Knights. The Coyotes, who play 20 of their first 24 games on the road while a new locker room annex is completed at their temporary home, Mullett Arena on the Arizona State campus in Tempe, went 3-2 on the first five games of the road trip. That included three consecutive victories at Washington (3-2), Buffalo (4-1) and the New York Islanders (2-0) before dropping both games of a weekend back-to-back against red-hot New Jersey (4-2) and the New York Rangers (4-1).
