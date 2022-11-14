Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Maldon: Family home engulfed in fire caused by charging vape
A family home was gutted by a fire caused by an electronic vape that was left charging unattended, a fire service said. Five crews were called to the house on Jersey Road, Maldon, Essex, at 13:40 GMT on Tuesday. A first floor bedroom was "engulfed in flames" before it spread...
BBC
Woman, 94, killed in two-vehicle crash
A 94-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Monmouthshire. Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the scene on the A4136 near Staunton Road, Monmouth, at about 16:50 GMT on Wednesday, 16 November. The collision was between a silver Hyundai i10 and a white Nissan van. Paramedics...
Comments / 0