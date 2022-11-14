Read full article on original website
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
Judges, medical systems join growing opposition to Oregon State Hospital discharge rules
A recent court order that imposes strict deadlines for releasing certain patients from the Oregon State Hospital faces mounting opposition. In a flurry of court filings over the past two months, attorneys for two Oregon counties, five circuit court judges and three of Oregon’s largest hospital systems have weighed in. They sought to overturn a recent court order that requires the state hospital to discharge patients quickly in order to make room for new ones who would otherwise languish in jails without medical treatment.
Tina Kotek, Oregon’s governor-elect, vows state help to address homelessness, public safety during Portland City Hall visit
Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek swung through Portland City Hall on Wednesday, where she doubled down on her pledge to help the city tackle its most pressing problems and promised to meet regularly with its elected leaders. Kotek, a Democrat, spent an hour with Mayor Ted Wheeler and his staff discussing...
‘Momentous:’ Feds Advance Largest Dam Demo in US History
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory...
Largest dam removal project in American history clears last hurdle, begins early 2023
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) cleared the last major hurdle necessary to implement the world's largest river restoration project to date - the removal of four dams along the lower Klamath River. The Klamath River Renewal Corporation, a non-profit created to oversee the dam removal and related restoration activities,...
Democrat Andrea Salinas Wins US House Seat in Oregon’s 6th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District. The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman. Salinas declared victory after the Associated Press called the race on November 14, 2022 at 6:47...
These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America
Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
Which individuals and groups made the largest last-minute donations to influence Oregon’s 2022 election?
Several uber-wealthy donors, unions and Republican and Democratic party PACs made large campaign contributions in the final week before the November election to try to influence Oregon’s race for governor and key races for the state Legislature. Almost none of the donations, which ranged from $50,000 to $450,000, was...
Most commonly seen birds in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Oregon using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 146 count sites in Oregon. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Oregon Voters Pass Measure 111, Making Healthcare A Right
(Portland, OR) — Oregon is now the first state in the nation to make affordable healthcare a fundamental right. Measure 111 was passed by voters and Oregon will change its constitution to explicitly say healthcare is a right. The amendment says “It is the obligation of the state to...
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
Readers respond: Enforce gun laws or resign
If a sheriff’s job is to enforce the laws, announcing a refusal to do that should be a declaration of resignation, (“When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns,” Nov. 12). In the companies I worked for, an announcement that an employee would not follow rules was regarded as a resignation.
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape
Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Gov. Brown issues executive order as cases of RSV spike in children
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday to help combat a surge in respiratory viruses and hospitalizations among children in Oregon. Portland hospitals have reported a shortage of ICU beds for children because of a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, this fall.
These are the states where Oregonians want to move to, according to Google searches
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A recent study examined which US states Oregonians want to relocate to, by analyzing Google search data. They considered search terms like “houses in”, “Zillow”, “Apartments in”, “Living in”, “Move to”, “Live in” and “Relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for each state to find the most in-demand relocation area for each state.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with a loved one.
Readers respond: Drazan was right to hope
I voted for Tina Kotek but was appalled at The Oregonian/OregonLive for publishing the headline “Christine Drazan has not conceded to Tina Kotek despite losing governor’s race” on a Nov. 10 article when there were still more than enough total uncounted votes for her to arguably catch up and win. It is common for candidates in tight races to not concede until the margin of loss is insurmountable. They and their supporters have the right to hold out hope, and to not be labeled election deniers until the last vote is counted. The next time you forecast a winner, please be more respectful about it.
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
