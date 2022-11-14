ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, TX

Wildcats fall to Chilton

By News Staff
Yorktown News-View
 3 days ago
Penalties stall Yorktown's offense

  Aidan Nunez is swarmed by a group of Chilton players as he looks to gain yards in the bi-district game this past Friday.
The Wildcats pieced together a flawless first half against a strong opponent in the Bi-District game against the Chilton Pirates in LaGrange on Friday, Nov. 11. Athletic Director Coach Caffey could be labeled an “Air Raid” master. Previously, his team’s signature was to sling the ball around the field. To his credit the ‘21 offense garnered the most offensive points ever scored in a season for a Wildcat team. While his ‘20 team has a top five finish and his ‘16 a top ten finish. Caffey’s offensive scheme appeared to be genius as the unranked Wildcats were leading at halftime against the number three ranked 2A Division II team in Texas. The Wildcats game plan would be to simply try and keep the other team’s offense off the field. To do this they would have to utilize their run game. The ‘22 team has been known to untraditionally utilize their backs more than receivers. Chilton was a quick team and in order to keep the Wildcat’s in contention they needed to use the clock to their favor. Although the game plan seems simple it is a hard task and battle to perform.  To the Wildcats credit it worked flawlessly in the first half.

The Wildcats would receive the ball at the start of the game. They would utilize their run game to methodically move the ball down the field, while taking precious time off the clock. As quarterback Cade Martin stepped into the endzone for the first score of the night there would only be a little over two minutes remaining in the first period. Chilton would rush down the field before connecting with a receiver in the middle of the endzone to bring the game to a tie, 7-7. Once again the Wildcats would utilize their backs to carve through the Chilton defense. They would leave less than a minute on the clock as they lit the scoreboard up for a second time, 14-7. Chilton would have the first misstep of the game when they fumbled as the quarterback tossed the ball to a teammate on their last drive of the half. But the error was not detrimental because there was little time remaining for the Wildcats to score.

To start the second half the Wildcats were leading but Chilton was to have the ball first. Neither team’s defense had shown they could stop the other from scoring. It appeared that it would come down to clock management. Regardless, everyone was anxiously awaiting to see how the second half would unfold. Would an upset be in the making? With a tight game such as this any little thing could make or break the game.  Unfortunately it would be the Yorktown team that would suffer a few penalties that would prevent them from grabbing the win, 14-39.

Read the full story in this week's edition of the Yorktown News-View. Call 361-564-2242 to subscribe and keep up with all this year's sports. All news items are welcome.

Comments / 0

Yorktown News-View

Yorktown News-View

