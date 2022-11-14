K-10 reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The drive between Johnson County and Lawrence just got a lot faster.

After months of construction, the Kansas Department of Transportation says crews completed work on six of eight bridge projects on K-10 in western Johnson County.

All lanes on K-10 are now open from K-7 to Kill Creek.

Construction started on the project in July.

Crews are still working to replace the bridge deck on westbound K-10 over Lexington Avenue. Pavement repairs on the westbound highway over Kill Creek are expected to be completed later this month.

Improvements are also underway at the K-10 and Lexington Avenue interchange. That project is not expected to be complete until February.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.