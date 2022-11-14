ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox17.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting Saturday lived at Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Saturday night, officers killed Drandon Brown after they say he came at them with a knife. The officers, at first, tried using a taser on Brown. But prior to that, dispatch received several calls about a man walking on the side of the road yelling and throwing things at vehicles.
Man shot during fight in Woodbine Thursday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating this morning after they say that a fight between two men led to gunfire. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the 2700 block of Fannie William St. during what police say was a fight between two men. One...
Two men arrested after 10-month investigation into Music City Pawn shops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men have been arrested after a 10-month investigation revealed four Music City Pawn locations were knowingly buying and selling stolen merchandise. Metro Police report the owner and operator, 52-year-old Damon Holland, along with 38-year-old John Baker have been arrested for their alleged fraud involvement...
Police search for 41-year-old man last seen in March in Franklin, Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are looking for information on a missing 41-year-old who was last seen in Franklin, Tennessee in March. The City of Franklin reports that detectives are searching for information regarding Marco Atilano's disappearance. His family has became more concerned after not seeing or hearing from...
Lead drug prosecutors respond to Brookmeade Park concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Drugs arrests, fires, and overdoses is what continues to go on at Nashville's Brookmeade Park. Some community members call what's happening catch and release, a system that lets the offenders back out on the streets. “We’re still waiting for the individuals to be helped in...
Suspects accused of killing Caitlyn Kaufman on I-440 appear in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The two men accused of killing ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman appeared in court Tuesday morning. It was an emotional day in court as Kaufman’s father charged at Devaunte Hill and James Cowan seconds after the suspects entered the courtroom. Kaufman had been on her...
Police search for owner of two horses found in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two horses were found in Robertson County Wednesday, and police are trying to find their owner. Robertson County Sherriff's Office reported that they were roaming around the corner of Ed Ross Road and Turnersville Road. If you know the owner or if the horses...
Airport Police intercept 21.5 pounds of marijuana Monday at BNA

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Airport Police found 21.5 pounds of marijuana Monday at BNA inside of a suitcase after three officers smelled the drug while looking through baggage from a LAX flight. The bag was sent out onto the baggage carousel where one of the Airport Police Officers, dressed...
Tennessee man charged with vehicular homicide after crash kills Missouri man

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a crash on Highway 100 which led to the death of a Missouri man is now a criminal case with charges against a Tennessee 40-year-old. MNPD reports 40-year-old Jeremy King of Troy, Tennessee is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed...
K-9 Havoc finds 43 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at BNA Monday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — K-9 Havoc intercepted 43 pounds of marijuana Monday evening at BNA. Monday at 1 p.m. Airport Police were working an incoming flight from LAX when K-9 Havoc indicated on two blue suitcases for the odor of narcotics. Airport Police say the suitcases had bag tags with the name Lakeisha Sullivan.
Shelbyville man charged with abuse, neglect of elderly patients in Bedford County facility

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested and charged with the abuse and neglect of elderly patients in a Bedford County assisted living facility. In January, after Adult Protective Services made a referral, agents joined the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Medicaid Fraud Control Division and the Department of Health in investigating a complaint that residents at an assisted living facility in Bedford County were being abused and/or neglected, the TBI reports.
Ashland City resident and dogs dodge a fire in home

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the morning of Nov. 15, an Ashland City mobile home resident and two dogs were able to escape a fire. According to the Ashland City Fire Department, there was a fire incident in the central Tennessee town on Tuesday morning. The crew found...
Local McDonald's donates more than $9,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McDonald's fries have led to some smiles. As a result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser, a local McDonald's was able to donate $9, 581 to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). The owner-operators of the McDonald's Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association Business Unit presented...
