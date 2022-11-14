Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack Love
fox17.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting Saturday lived at Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Saturday night, officers killed Drandon Brown after they say he came at them with a knife. The officers, at first, tried using a taser on Brown. But prior to that, dispatch received several calls about a man walking on the side of the road yelling and throwing things at vehicles.
fox17.com
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
fox17.com
Man shot during fight in Woodbine Thursday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating this morning after they say that a fight between two men led to gunfire. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the 2700 block of Fannie William St. during what police say was a fight between two men. One...
fox17.com
Man arrested for deadly 2018 shooting on Antioch Pike in an apparent road rage incident
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect was charged with the deadly 2018 shooting on Antioch Pike in an apparent road rage incident over a fender bender. Metro Police report 46-year-old Luis Vazquez is charged with killing Jose Vergara on Sept. 23, 2018 in a parking lot on Antioch Pike after the two reportedly had an argument after their vehicles collided.
fox17.com
FOX 17 News investigates: Convicted drunk driver out on bail in Nashville kills mother
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A FOX 17 News investigation leads the Nashville District Attorney’s Office to hold an emergency meeting and change its policies after we brought a case to light that slipped through the cracks. Prosecutors tell FOX 17 News a convicted drunk driver out on bail,...
fox17.com
Man accused of murdering coworker in Nashville arrested in East Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man accused of murdering a coworker at a construction site on Nolensville Pike this week has been arrested in East Tennessee. Metro Police say Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was taken into custody in Knox County by THP troopers. A homicide warrant was issued charging...
fox17.com
19-year old female killed in shooting in front of Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 19-year old girl is dead as a result of a shooting at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North. Terriana Johnson was shot just before 7 p.m on Monday, Nov. 14. A witness says she wasn't sure who killed Johnson, but mentioned it happened in...
fox17.com
Two men arrested after 10-month investigation into Music City Pawn shops
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men have been arrested after a 10-month investigation revealed four Music City Pawn locations were knowingly buying and selling stolen merchandise. Metro Police report the owner and operator, 52-year-old Damon Holland, along with 38-year-old John Baker have been arrested for their alleged fraud involvement...
fox17.com
Police search for 41-year-old man last seen in March in Franklin, Tennessee
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are looking for information on a missing 41-year-old who was last seen in Franklin, Tennessee in March. The City of Franklin reports that detectives are searching for information regarding Marco Atilano's disappearance. His family has became more concerned after not seeing or hearing from...
fox17.com
Lead drug prosecutors respond to Brookmeade Park concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Drugs arrests, fires, and overdoses is what continues to go on at Nashville's Brookmeade Park. Some community members call what's happening catch and release, a system that lets the offenders back out on the streets. “We’re still waiting for the individuals to be helped in...
fox17.com
Father of Nashville nurse killed on I-440 lunges at suspects in court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The father of a Nashville nurse gunned down on I-440 lunged at two suspects accused of killing his daughter as they appeared in court Tuesday morning. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on I-440 on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West...
fox17.com
Suspects accused of killing Caitlyn Kaufman on I-440 appear in court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The two men accused of killing ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman appeared in court Tuesday morning. It was an emotional day in court as Kaufman’s father charged at Devaunte Hill and James Cowan seconds after the suspects entered the courtroom. Kaufman had been on her...
fox17.com
Police search for owner of two horses found in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two horses were found in Robertson County Wednesday, and police are trying to find their owner. Robertson County Sherriff's Office reported that they were roaming around the corner of Ed Ross Road and Turnersville Road. If you know the owner or if the horses...
fox17.com
Airport Police intercept 21.5 pounds of marijuana Monday at BNA
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Airport Police found 21.5 pounds of marijuana Monday at BNA inside of a suitcase after three officers smelled the drug while looking through baggage from a LAX flight. The bag was sent out onto the baggage carousel where one of the Airport Police Officers, dressed...
fox17.com
Tennessee man charged with vehicular homicide after crash kills Missouri man
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a crash on Highway 100 which led to the death of a Missouri man is now a criminal case with charges against a Tennessee 40-year-old. MNPD reports 40-year-old Jeremy King of Troy, Tennessee is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed...
fox17.com
K-9 Havoc finds 43 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at BNA Monday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — K-9 Havoc intercepted 43 pounds of marijuana Monday evening at BNA. Monday at 1 p.m. Airport Police were working an incoming flight from LAX when K-9 Havoc indicated on two blue suitcases for the odor of narcotics. Airport Police say the suitcases had bag tags with the name Lakeisha Sullivan.
fox17.com
Franklin police begging party goers to 'stay the hell in the house' this holiday season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the holiday season approaches, law enforcement agencies across the state will be looking for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol. The Franklin Police Chief is sending celebrators a very direct message. It happens almost every year. People go to parties. They have...
fox17.com
Shelbyville man charged with abuse, neglect of elderly patients in Bedford County facility
BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested and charged with the abuse and neglect of elderly patients in a Bedford County assisted living facility. In January, after Adult Protective Services made a referral, agents joined the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Medicaid Fraud Control Division and the Department of Health in investigating a complaint that residents at an assisted living facility in Bedford County were being abused and/or neglected, the TBI reports.
fox17.com
Ashland City resident and dogs dodge a fire in home
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the morning of Nov. 15, an Ashland City mobile home resident and two dogs were able to escape a fire. According to the Ashland City Fire Department, there was a fire incident in the central Tennessee town on Tuesday morning. The crew found...
fox17.com
Local McDonald's donates more than $9,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McDonald's fries have led to some smiles. As a result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser, a local McDonald's was able to donate $9, 581 to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). The owner-operators of the McDonald's Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association Business Unit presented...
