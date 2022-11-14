ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities

And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
TechSpot

Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune

In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
Closer Weekly

Chelsea Clinton and Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth Is Massive! Inside Their Fortune

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.
Reuters

Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received a $100 million prize from the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award" given by Amazon.com (AMZN.O) founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos, an honor that recognizes leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said online.
SlashGear

Jeff Bezos Says He Will Give Away Most Of His Wealth Following $100 Million Dolly Parton Grant

Amazon founder and one of the world's richest men, Jeff Bezos, plans to give away a healthy portion of his fortune towards philanthropic endeavors throughout his lifetime. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos is currently the world's fourth richest man with a net worth of $124 billion, while Forbes puts his net worth at around $122 billion. Bezos, who is a fan of fancy yachts, revealed plans of his charitable ambitions in a rare sit-down interview with CNN.
WECT

Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks sell for record-breaking price

(CNN) – A pair of Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks just sold for an astonishing price. According to Julien’s Auctions, the Apple co-founder’s beloved brown sandals went for $218,000. It’s a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Complete failure:' Filing reveals staggering mismanagement inside FTX

A new court filing about Sam Bankman-Fried's bankrupt companies reveals a crypto empire that was colossally mismanaged and potentially fraudulent — a "complete failure of corporate controls" that eclipses even that of Enron. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such...

