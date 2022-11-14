Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities
And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, says she plans to go to space next year
Jeff Bezos flew into space last year, and soon it'll be his girlfriend's turn. Lauren Sánchez told CNN in an interview published Monday that she plans to go to space sometime in 2023. A former reporter and anchor, Sánchez is also a trained helicopter pilot and founded an aerial...
Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune
In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
mansionglobal.com
This Just-Sold $37 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Was Donated to Charity by MacKenzie Scott
It was owned by Jeff Bezos, donated to charity by his philanthropist ex-wife MacKenzie Scott and now it’s been snapped up by a music executive. The recent history of this Beverly Hills mansion, just sold for $37 million, might just be its most interesting amenity. The almost 12,000-square-foot spread...
Chelsea Clinton and Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth Is Massive! Inside Their Fortune
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.
Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received a $100 million prize from the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award" given by Amazon.com (AMZN.O) founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos, an honor that recognizes leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said online.
Sam Bankman-Fried lost his billion-dollar fortune basically overnight. Here are the 5 biggest net-worth losses of modern times
While Sam Bankman-Fried lost his whole fortune last week, he's not the first billionaire to see a dramatic drop in net worth.
The Weather Channel
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Intends to Donate Majority of his $124 Billion Wealth To Support Climate Action, Social Cause
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced plans to donate most of his $124 billion fortune during his lifetime at a time when the e-commerce giant is reportedly set to lay off nearly 10,000 workers. Bezos told CNN that the money would go towards fighting climate change and "supporting people who...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Jeff Bezos Says He Will Give Away Most Of His Wealth Following $100 Million Dolly Parton Grant
Amazon founder and one of the world's richest men, Jeff Bezos, plans to give away a healthy portion of his fortune towards philanthropic endeavors throughout his lifetime. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos is currently the world's fourth richest man with a net worth of $124 billion, while Forbes puts his net worth at around $122 billion. Bezos, who is a fan of fancy yachts, revealed plans of his charitable ambitions in a rare sit-down interview with CNN.
WECT
Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks sell for record-breaking price
(CNN) – A pair of Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks just sold for an astonishing price. According to Julien’s Auctions, the Apple co-founder’s beloved brown sandals went for $218,000. It’s a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to...
Liberal dark money giant rakes in over $1.5 billion from secret donors, tax records show
The largest liberal dark money network in the United States hauled in over $1.5 billion from anonymous donors in 2021, tax records show.
Art from Microsoft founder Paul Allen sells for $1.5 billion
Works by artists including Cézanne, Seurat, and van Gogh sold for a record-breaking $1.5 billion during the first part of Christie's two-day auction of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen's masterpiece-heavy collection. All 60 of the artworks put up for auction Wednesday night in New York sold, and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Taylor Swift ticket snafu caused by Ticketmaster abusing its market power, Senate antitrust chair says
Senator Amy Klobuchar criticized Ticketmaster in an open letter to its CEO, saying she has "serious concerns" about the company's operations following a service meltdown Tuesday that left Taylor Swift fans irate. In the letter to CEO Michael Rapino, the Democrat from Minnesota and chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Complete failure:' Filing reveals staggering mismanagement inside FTX
A new court filing about Sam Bankman-Fried's bankrupt companies reveals a crypto empire that was colossally mismanaged and potentially fraudulent — a "complete failure of corporate controls" that eclipses even that of Enron. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such...
Comments / 0