ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Where Michigan basketball ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJJfY_0jAiXSAz00

It was a good start to the season for Michigan basketball.

The maize and blue are 2-0 after defeating Purdue Fort-Wayne 76-56 and Eastern Michigan, 88-83.

The Wolverines began the season ranked 22nd in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and after the first week of the season in the books, the maize and blue have jumped a spot to No. 21.

There are five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. The Indiana Hoosiers are the highest, ranked No. 13. Both Purdue and Michigan State have entered the top 25 after starting the season unranked.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo

1 North Carolina 2-0 775 22 1 — 1/1

2 Gonzaga 2-0 747 7 2 — 2/2

3 Houston 2-0 723 2 3 — 3/3

4 Kentucky 2-0 707 1 4 — 4/4

5 Kansas 2-0 662 0 5 — 5/5

6 Baylor 2-0 643 0 6 — 6/6

7 UCLA 2-0 575 0 7 — 7/7

8 Duke 2-0 567 0 8 — 8/8

9 Creighton 2-0 534 0 9 — 9/9

10 Arkansas 2-0 492 0 10 — 10/10

11 Texas 2-0 483 0 12 1 11/12

12 Arizona 2-0 379 0 13 1 12/13

13 Indiana 2-0 376 0 14 1 13/14

14 Virginia 2-0 323 0 18 4 14/18

15 Auburn 2-0 304 0 15 — 15/15

16 Alabama 2-0 265 0 19 3 16/19

17

1-1 249 0 11 -6 11/17

18 Texas Christian 2-0 231 0 16 -2 16/18

19 San Diego St. 2-0 222 0 20 1 19/20

20 Illinois 2-0 167 0 23 3 20/23

21 Michigan 2-0 155 0 22 1 21/22

22 Texas Tech 2-0 149 0 24 2 22/24

23 Dayton 2-0 139 0 25 2 23/25

24 Purdue 2-0 93 0 NR 2 24/NR

25 Michigan St. 1-1 62 0 NR 5 25/NR

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 17 Villanova; No. 21 Oregon.

Others Receiving Votes:

Ohio St. 60; Iowa 52; Connecticut 46; Villanova 44; Oregon 43; Texas A&M 25; Virginia Tech 20; Wisconsin 19; Miami-Florida 18; Saint Mary’s 14; Xavier 10; Toledo 10; Saint Louis 10; Rutgers 4; Drake 2; Florida 1.

The Wolverines will be in action twice this week. On Wednesday the Wolverines take on Pittsburgh and on Sunday Michigan will take on Ohio.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB J'Marion Burnette names top schools

Elite running back recruit J’Marion Burnette has named his top schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. Burnette is a member of the class of 2024. Burnette is a junior at Andalusia High School in Andalusia, Alabama. Burnette considers Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, and...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State loses running back commitment for 2023 class

The Ohio State football program is down to 20 commitments for the 2023 class after losing its lone running back for the cycle decommitted on Wednesday evening. Mark Fletcher Jr, out of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to the Buckeyes back on April 16 of this year. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 225-pounder is currently ranked as the No. 9 running back and 202nd overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Hubert Davis said after UNC basketball’s win over Gardner-Webb

The North Carolina Tar Heels pulled away from Gardner-Webb in the second half after a sluggish start. Now 3-0 on the season, UNC are living up to their number one ranking in the Associated Press Poll Top 25. However, even with the unblemished record and lopsided final scores to match, there was a significant issue at the start of the three games. The team has done well with second-half adjustments, but with the competition faced, a more fierce opponent could cause significant problems for UNC if the sluggish starts trends were to continue. Following Tuesday’s win, head coach Hubert Davis met the media...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame football: The coldest games in recent memory

When Notre Dame hosts Boston College for senior day on Saturday it will be one of the coldest games in recent memory at Notre Dame Stadium. According to the Notre Dame game notes from the 2013 win over BYU, that particular day was then the coldest game at the stadium since 1991. There have certainly been cold ones since but I haven’t found one officially listed as colder.
SOUTH BEND, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois

Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said after South Dakota State

Arkansas basketball remains without a letdown. The Razorbacks’ athleticism was far too much for South Dakota State on Wednesday night in Bud Walton Arena as Arkansas left with a 3-0 record after a 71-56 win. South Dakota State had pulled within four points late in the first half forcing a timeout from coach Eric Musselman. His team responded with a 10-2 run over the last 2:13 of the half, forcing three turnovers in the span. Arkansas forced 20 Jackrabbits turnovers and turned them into 23 points. That total came after the Hogs scored 30 off 30 Fordham turnovers Friday night. The aggression left Musselman...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy