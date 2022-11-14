Kitty Kats drop two more games News Staff Mon, 11/14/2022 - 16:50 Image Body

The Yorktown Kitty Kat varsity basketball team entered uncharted territory last week, after losing both their games and falling to 0-3 on the young season. Yorktown has won 69 games and lost 24 the past three seasons, so a three-game losing streak is something new.

On Tuesday, the Kitty Kats hosted the Lady Mustangs of Nixon-Smiley, losing 38-27. Nixon-Smiley jumped out to an early 15-1 lead in the first quarter before the Kitty Kats “woke up.” Yorktown outscored the Lady Mustangs, 26-23, the rest of the game but it was too little to late. Sophomore Braleigh Dodds had 10 points, while senior Emie Bolting and junior DJ Maciel both had four. Senior Ayana Longoria pulled down seven rebounds and junior Madison Morehead had six.

On Saturday, Yorktown traveled to Moulton and lost to the Kittens, 33-21. Moulton led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter and extended its lead to 19-10 at halftime. In the second half, the Kittens outscored the Kitty Kats, 14-11, for the final score. Longoria and Dodds led Yorktown with six points, while sophomores Sydnie Krueger and Nina Villarreal had four each. Villarreal pulled down six rebounds, while junior Kendyll Sinast had five. Longoria and senior Madison Morehead had four steals each.

“We are still trying to find ourselves,” said Kitty Kat Head Coach Val Acree. “Defensively, I really like the things we are doing, but offensively we really need to figure out where we are going to get points from. It’s a long season, and I just want us to improve each game.”

Yorktown will travel to Goliad on Tuesday, Nov. 15, before returning home to host Stockdale on Friday, Nov. 18. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. with JV playing before at 5 p.m.

Read the story in this week's edition of the Yorktown News-View. Call 361-564-2242 to subscribe and keep up with all this year's sports. All news items are welcome.