Las Vegas Ballpark promises “enchanting” holiday season with return of Enchant

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — It’s going to be an “enchanting” holiday season in Las Vegas as the Las Vegas Ballpark announced the return of Enchant, its Christmas-themed attraction, Monday.

According to officials from the location, Enchant promises a “whimsical and heartfelt Christmas Light Maze and Village that boasts a walk-through 100-foot tree.” Also announced is a “family-friendly Mischievous Elf theme.”

The experience includes an ice skating trail, holiday treats, a build-a-bear workshop and a Santa experience. Dining options include dishes from Benyeh, Pizza Anonymous, Café Lola, Penny Pop Popcorn. Additionally, traditional ballpark favorites will be available including hot dogs, nachos and chicken tenders.

“We are thrilled to have Enchant back for another year at Las Vegas Ballpark,” said Chuck Johnson, General Manager and Vice President of Marketing and Sponsorships for the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tickets start at $34 for adults and $20 for kids aged 2 through 12 and are available online and in person at the ballpark.

