ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Ballpark promises “enchanting” holiday season with return of Enchant

By Justin Walker
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) —  It’s going to be an “enchanting” holiday season in Las Vegas as the Las Vegas Ballpark announced the return of Enchant, its Christmas-themed attraction, Monday.

VIDEO: ‘Enchant’ holiday sparkle to illuminate 2 Las Vegas locations this holiday season

According to officials from the location, Enchant promises a “whimsical and heartfelt Christmas Light Maze and Village that boasts a walk-through 100-foot tree.” Also announced is a “family-friendly Mischievous Elf theme.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJqu7_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c07HS_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbLID_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hdqzr_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBtES_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOR0y_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wki6i_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYHgD_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZdec_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZTYa_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1zCS_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lgUi_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6YzJ_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLJNu_0jAiWkVU00
    Lancer Photography, 2019. All rights reserved.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2zYS_0jAiWkVU00

The experience includes an ice skating trail, holiday treats, a build-a-bear workshop and a Santa experience. Dining options include dishes from Benyeh, Pizza Anonymous, Café Lola, Penny Pop Popcorn. Additionally, traditional ballpark favorites will be available including hot dogs, nachos and chicken tenders.

“We are thrilled to have Enchant back for another year at Las Vegas Ballpark,” said Chuck Johnson, General Manager and Vice President of Marketing and Sponsorships for the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tickets start at $34 for adults and $20 for kids aged 2 through 12 and are available online and in person at the ballpark.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vegas24seven.com

ENCHANT® CHRISTMAS RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS BALLPARK® FOR SECOND YEAR WITH ALL-NEW MISCHIEVOUS ELF THEME

ENCHANT® CHRISTMAS RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS BALLPARK® FOR SECOND YEAR. Magical holiday experience runs Friday, Nov. 25 – Jan. 1, 2023. Las Vegas Ballpark® announces the return of Enchant this holiday season! The whimsical and heartfelt Christmas Light Maze and Village that boasts a walk-through 100-foot tree, returns on Friday, Nov. 25 with an all-NEW family-friendly Mischievous Elf theme. Guests can join in on the brand-new maze experience that features best pals, Eddie the Elf and Sparky the Reindeer, who help find missing presents for Santa to deliver— before it’s too late.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Lotus of Siam hosted a grand opening party at its new restaurant location at Red Rock Resort on November 9, featuring a traditional lion and dragon dance, costumed artists performing a Ramakien (the Thai version of an Indian epic) and much more. The Summerlin spot is now open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4 until 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight, as well as lunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A bimonthly brunch is set to launch on November 26. For reservations, visit lotusredrock.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTHPOINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA

THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA. The Bronx Wanderers have found their home in the acclaimed Showroom at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. For a limited engagement, The Bronx Wanderers return to their rock and roll roots with their performances of top songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets start at $45 (+ taxes and fees) and go on sale today, Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 noon PT at www.ticketmaster.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

What to do in Las Vegas this week (November 17-23 edition)

MUSIC: LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS 5 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena, axs.com. PARTY: DISCOPUSSY TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY Fremont East funk forum Discopussy was built on a simple and undeniable concept: All you need to create a hot afterhours dance spot is a big, dark, sweaty space and a willingness to book great DJs. An LED octopus with 5,000 light-emitting diodes installed on the ceiling also helps. The Downtown trendsetter has hosted some huge names so far, from its Claude VonStroke residency and DJ sets from Chromeo to groove legends Danny Tenaglia, Chris Liebing and Will Clarke. Discopussy celebrates two years of changing the local nightlife game with sets from Bender and Tiga, a hosted open bar and other special guests and surprises to kick-start the weekend, which also includes a Holy House session on November 18 with Walker & Royce. 11 p.m., free, discopussydtlv.com. –Brock Radke.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘Countdown to Christmas’ Hallmark holiday suite to debut at Las Vegas resort

Hallmark movie fans are in luck this holiday season as the warm and cozy feels are headed to a hotel in Las Vegas. The Hallmark Channel typically attracts viewers with its 'Countdown to Christmas' movies each year. A collaboration between Hilton Hotel & Resorts and Hallmark Channel will deck the halls of hotel suites in three select cities including the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World starting Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy