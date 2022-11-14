ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Arctic front arriving overnight with the coldest air of the season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bitter, winter chill returns to the air tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-30s, but wind chill values in the teens tomorrow morning. Our next cold front bringing this arctic air is moving into the South Plains this evening, passing completely through overnight. Cloud cover will begin to build in early tomorrow morning, with lows temps in the 20s. Factoring in breezy winds from the north will make our air feel much colder, with wind chill values in the teens for most of us.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Slightly warmer Thursday, arctic air returns Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are expected to remain below average, although slightly warmer tomorrow afternoon, but our next blast of cold air follows right behind. Skies will begin to clear overnight tonight with light winds. Temps will fall into the 20s to lower 30s, with a low of 27 in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Warmest temperatures of the week today, coldest temperatures of the week tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finally having sunny skies and warm(er) temperatures throughout today. Another cold start to the morning though, with winds picking up from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph. Still cool this afternoon, but making progress for the week with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s. Overall a breezy day with lots of sunshine.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Quiet and cold weather today, Friday may bring rain and snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today will feel like yesterday, just a bit warmer. We’ll be mostly cloudy for most of the morning and then in the afternoon, we expect partly sunny skies. The morning cloud cover will keep most of us in the 20s and 30s. Light winds today coming from the north around 5 to 10 mph. This afternoon, temperatures will warm up with highs in the upper 40s.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Expect a blast of cold air on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was in the 40s over the South Plains today and colder temperatures will remain on Wednesday. However, the temps will likely be lower than today due to more clouds and northerly winds. The winds on Wednesday will be lower than on Tuesday. While it’s cloudy,...
LUBBOCK, TX
ttuhub.net

Widespread rain: How does it affect water quality in Lubbock?

After another scorching West Texas summer, the intensity of the dry heat has been alleviated with widespread rainfall and cooler temperatures this fall, and as rainfall increases and wind strengthens, so has runoff. While not inherently an issue of concern, runoff poses a threat when it collects toxins, such as...
LUBBOCK, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

Holiday Happening continues at Lubbock Civic Center through Nov. 20

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For decades, the Junior League of Lubbock’s holiday market, Holiday Happening, has offered a festive way to kick off the holiday season while benefiting community projects. You can keep with the daily events here on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/. The five-day event - always...
LUBBOCK, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant

If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?

Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
LUBBOCK, TX
chainstoreage.com

Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall

Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Mama Josie’s Finishes Its Upgrade & It’s Beautiful

We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning. Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289. Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a...
LUBBOCK, TX

