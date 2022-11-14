Read full article on original website
Arctic front arriving overnight with the coldest air of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bitter, winter chill returns to the air tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-30s, but wind chill values in the teens tomorrow morning. Our next cold front bringing this arctic air is moving into the South Plains this evening, passing completely through overnight. Cloud cover will begin to build in early tomorrow morning, with lows temps in the 20s. Factoring in breezy winds from the north will make our air feel much colder, with wind chill values in the teens for most of us.
Slightly warmer Thursday, arctic air returns Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are expected to remain below average, although slightly warmer tomorrow afternoon, but our next blast of cold air follows right behind. Skies will begin to clear overnight tonight with light winds. Temps will fall into the 20s to lower 30s, with a low of 27 in Lubbock.
Warmest temperatures of the week today, coldest temperatures of the week tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finally having sunny skies and warm(er) temperatures throughout today. Another cold start to the morning though, with winds picking up from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph. Still cool this afternoon, but making progress for the week with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s. Overall a breezy day with lots of sunshine.
Quiet and cold weather today, Friday may bring rain and snow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today will feel like yesterday, just a bit warmer. We’ll be mostly cloudy for most of the morning and then in the afternoon, we expect partly sunny skies. The morning cloud cover will keep most of us in the 20s and 30s. Light winds today coming from the north around 5 to 10 mph. This afternoon, temperatures will warm up with highs in the upper 40s.
Expect a blast of cold air on Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was in the 40s over the South Plains today and colder temperatures will remain on Wednesday. However, the temps will likely be lower than today due to more clouds and northerly winds. The winds on Wednesday will be lower than on Tuesday. While it’s cloudy,...
Earthquake expert explains Wednesday’s 5.4 quake, some felt in Lubbock
More aftershocks occurred Thursday morning after Wednesday’s 5.4 earthquake near Menton, Texas. The force was so strong, some nearly 190 miles away here in the Hub City even felt the shakes.
Widespread rain: How does it affect water quality in Lubbock?
After another scorching West Texas summer, the intensity of the dry heat has been alleviated with widespread rainfall and cooler temperatures this fall, and as rainfall increases and wind strengthens, so has runoff. While not inherently an issue of concern, runoff poses a threat when it collects toxins, such as...
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
Holiday Happening continues at Lubbock Civic Center through Nov. 20
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For decades, the Junior League of Lubbock’s holiday market, Holiday Happening, has offered a festive way to kick off the holiday season while benefiting community projects. You can keep with the daily events here on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/. The five-day event - always...
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
Salvation Army of Lubbock helping the homeless combat the cold weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – A warm cot, food and shelter is what The Salvation Army is providing for the homeless with the drop in temperatures in Lubbock. Director of Social Services Erica Hitt said they have everything needed for a night stay at the shelter and continue to prepare as the weeks ahead get colder. “Of […]
Dashcam Footage Reveals Lubbock Driver’s Greatest Traffic Sin
Sometimes I think that Lubbock is probably not unique insofar as bad driving goes. Perhaps it's confirmation bias because I live here and have to deal with it daily, so it seems like Lubbock is full of particularly bad drivers. And then I see dashcam footage like this. WOOF. For...
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall
Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
Lubbock man honors stray animals in a special way
Joey Hernandez has a passion for animal rescue. He’s previously rescued two cats from the apartment fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge and now he’s honoring stray animals in a special way.
Lubbock’s Mama Josie’s Finishes Its Upgrade & It’s Beautiful
We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
Traffic backs up after crash on South Loop Thursday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after a crash in the eastbound lanes near Slide Road on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Three people had minor injuries, according to police. Traffic was still backed up past Spur 327 after […]
1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning. Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289. Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a...
