At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
Gio after hearing Hal Steinbrenner interview: 'The Yankees are dead. They're cheap'
After hearing Hal Steinbrenner’s interview on the YES Network, Gio can only say that the “cheap” Yankees have nothing interesting about them.
The Astros Reportedly Want To Sign A Former Champion
The Houston Astros have had several key players from their World Series championship team hit the free agent market. Catcher Christian Vazquez, pitcher Justin Verlander, designated hitter Trey Mancini, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are all now free agents. But it appears that the Astros will be moving swiftly to...
Cardinals Select Connor Thomas
The Cardinals announced that they have selected left-hander Connor Thomas to their 40-man roster. That protects him from being selected in the upcoming Rule 5 draft.
Cubs reportedly interested in adding catcher in free agency
Earlier this week, catcher Willson Contreras was one of 12 players to reject a qualifying offer, officially allowing the Cubs to recoup draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. As a team that did not pay the competitive balance tax or receive revenue sharing, the Cubs would be entitled to an extra pick just before the third round. That seems to be their goal. Contract talks with Contreras never seemed to gain much momentum, and they are now discussing other backstops, such as free agents Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez, according to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. There’s nothing yet to indicate they have reached out to the players or their representatives, but the fact that other catchers have been “discussed internally” by the Cubs is nonetheless notable.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Yankees Mock Trade: Landing a quality pitcher from the Miami Marlins
The offseason for the Yankees has kicked into another gear with all sorts of hypotheticals and rumors running rampant. One guy I haven’t seen a lot of chatter surrounding, and I suppose for obvious reasons, is Jesus Luzardo. Luzardo is a phenomenal pitcher and is one the most intriguing...
Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Gleyber Torres to the Mariners
The New York Yankees floated the idea of trading infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline in early August. Torres went on to have an abysmal month after hearing the news but bounced back nicely in September before the season winded to an end. However, Torres has taken a few...
Cardinals Lose A Key Coach For 2023
Several weeks ago, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced that the team’s hitting coach, Jeff Albert would not be returning in 2023. St. Louis promoted assistant hitting coach Turner Ward to fill Albert’s role and hired Brandon Allen to be their new assistant hitting coach.
All-Star Pitcher Signs With Los Angeles Angels
Tyler Anderson is officially moving on from the Dodgers next season. The Angels are in agreement on a contract with the free-agent lefty Anderson, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Anderson had received a one-year, $19.65MM qualifying offer, but his deal with the Halos means he’s turning that down for a more lucrative pact.
Here are the Cy Young Award vote totals
Below are point totals for the 2022 Cy Young Award balloting, as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Ballots for each award were submitted before the start of the postseason from two writers in every city, based on the league covered. The system rewards seven...
Cardinals Fan Offers Up Thought-Provoking Nolan Arenado Take
Nolan Arenado has been everything the St. Louis Cardinals could have hoped for when they acquired him from the Colorado Rockies back in 2021. Arenado has given St. Louis the middle-of-the-order bat they so desperately needed before trading for him. After a hitting .293 with 30 home runs and 103...
Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision
Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
Blue Jays reportedly eyeing top free agent OF after big trade
The Toronto Blue Jays made one major move on Wednesday, but it may be a prelude to another significant one. A report from Jon Morosi of MLB.com Wednesday indicated that the Blue Jays are interested in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo, formerly of the New York Mets. Nimmo would likely take over in center field after Toronto traded Teoscar Hernandez on Wednesday.
Rodriguez among 4 added to Bucs' 40-man roster
Last week, general manager Ben Cherington said that the Pirates would add a “handful” of Rule 5-eligible players to the 40-man roster, but the definition of "handful" was left open to interpretation. Would it be two players? Three? Five? On Tuesday, the answer was four. Pittsburgh selected the...
