Miami Proud: Kendall couple continues its commitment to feed those in need
MIAMI - During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Lauren and Ken Mason found themselves out of work and with an overstock of food. Seeing the community's urgent need for food, they turned their Kendall home into a headquarters. CBS Miami first introduced you to them in November last year when they were settling into the routine of delivering ready-to-eat meals to community fridges. Since then, it has become a passionate commitment that continues to evolve. Lauren said it is fulfilling and pretty surprising."We look back and it's been life-changing really because you know we never expected to do so much in a year,"...
Click10.com
Joshua’s Heart started with a boy’s dream to help others
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Joshua’s Heart Foundation is grounded on generational giving. Joshua Williams, 21, was only four years old when he co-founded the nonprofit organization in Miami-Dade County. His grandmother saw how eager he was to help others when she gave him $20 and he gave the bill to a man who said he needed money to eat.
Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents
NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
WSVN-TV
Miami Commissioner Reyes delivers 500 food bags to senior residents ahead of Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Thanksgiving came early for a senior resident community in Miami, thanks to a dedicated city official. Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes on Tuesday delivered 500 food bags to the Smathers Plaza housing complex so those in need can have a good holiday dinner. “It’s a date of family...
Click10.com
Star of the Sea Foundation helps families in the Florida Keys this Holiday season
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Keys is a beautiful vacation destination for so many around the world. But for those at home, the ebb and flow of tourism makes living in paradise pricey. When income is tight, Florida Keys workers can find relief at St. Justin the Martyr...
NBC Miami
‘Turkey Not Tickets' Program Providing Thanksgiving Treat in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police completed a traffic safety initiative Thursday morning - but added a holiday twist. Officers stepped up patrols in high volume intersections, but drivers left with smiles instead of tickets. “I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. As the chief handed out...
Click10.com
Commissioner Ken Russell steps down, attends his last public Miami meeting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioner Ken Russell attended his last public Miami commission meeting on Thursday at City Hall in Coconut Grove, ending his city service after his environmental activism propelled his political career. Soledad Cedro, a spokesperson for the city, said Russell was in the process of leaving...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police urge shoppers to ‘work together’ in reporting crime as holiday season nears
KENDALL, Fla. – Miami-Dade police and county officials gathered at Dadeland Mall Thursday informing shoppers about their yearly holiday crime initiative. Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Martinez told Local 10 News that law enforcement will be out early and often as the holiday season approaches. “We will be collaborating with...
miamionthecheap.com
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
Click10.com
Residents: ‘Struggling with sleepless nights’ after power outage lasts one week in 17-story Miami building
ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – After one week without power, residents of a 17-floor apartment in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood are still looking for answers as to when it will be restored. The latest power outage began on Nov. 8 and continued on Monday night. at the 17-story apartment building located...
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where
CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
Click10.com
Effort underway to save South Florida’s endangered bonneted bat
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Halloween may be the one time of year that we spend any time at all thinking about bats, but this flying animal some consider creepy is actually very necessary to our South Florida ecosystem and some are on the verge of becoming extinct. Elena Suarez...
miamionthecheap.com
Miami Seaquarium is $10 for Dade and Broward residents this weekend
This Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022, Miami Seaquarium is charging $10 admission and offering tours all day (savings of over $30). Miami Seaquarium is offering this special discount to residents of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Visitors will be able to speak to Animal Care Trainers, Animal Keepers, Education Staff members and go on free tours throughout the day.
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
sflcn.com
Most Hon. Juliet Holness Receives Key to the City of Miramar
MIRAMAR – Mayor Wayne Messam of the City of Miramar presented the Key to the City as he welcomed Most Hon. Juliet Holness at a Reception in her honour, on Monday (Nov. 14) at the Miramar Performing Arts Center. Mrs. Holness, wife of Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Member of Parliament...
Click10.com
Authorities identify culprits who trashed beautiful Biscayne Bay island
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There are still no arrests from a story Local 10 News exclusively reported on Tuesday about boaters caught on camera illegally dumping trash on a small island inside Biscayne National Park. Local and federal authorities know who the people in the video are, and there...
‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe
The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
Click10.com
Areas of Hollywood, Pembroke Pines to be sprayed to reduce mosquito populations
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Relief is coming to parts of Hollywood and Pembroke Pines whose residents have been complaining about the increasing mosquito populations. On Thursday night, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Broward County Mosquito Control will be spraying larvicide. According to a news release, “Truck-mounted sprayers will...
archpaper.com
Segregation by Design maps highway expansion in Florida’s Magic City
Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the shores of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, like the centers of so many American cities, is ringed by a loop of midcentury interstate highways. These highways divide the city along racial lines, physically isolating Downtown (and the “Millionaire’s Row” neighborhood of Brickell) from the adjacent neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Havana, the historic hearts of the city’s Black and Latino communities.
