CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Kendall couple continues its commitment to feed those in need

MIAMI - During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Lauren and Ken Mason found themselves out of work and with an overstock of food. Seeing the community's urgent need for food, they turned their Kendall home into a headquarters. CBS Miami first introduced you to them in November last year when they were settling into the routine of delivering ready-to-eat meals to community fridges. Since then, it has become a passionate commitment that continues to evolve. Lauren said it is fulfilling and pretty surprising."We look back and it's been life-changing really because you know we never expected to do so much in a year,"...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Joshua’s Heart started with a boy’s dream to help others

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Joshua’s Heart Foundation is grounded on generational giving. Joshua Williams, 21, was only four years old when he co-founded the nonprofit organization in Miami-Dade County. His grandmother saw how eager he was to help others when she gave him $20 and he gave the bill to a man who said he needed money to eat.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents

NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Commissioner Ken Russell steps down, attends his last public Miami meeting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioner Ken Russell attended his last public Miami commission meeting on Thursday at City Hall in Coconut Grove, ending his city service after his environmental activism propelled his political career. Soledad Cedro, a spokesperson for the city, said Russell was in the process of leaving...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where

CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Miami Seaquarium is $10 for Dade and Broward residents this weekend

This Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022, Miami Seaquarium is charging $10 admission and offering tours all day (savings of over $30). Miami Seaquarium is offering this special discount to residents of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Visitors will be able to speak to Animal Care Trainers, Animal Keepers, Education Staff members and go on free tours throughout the day.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
sflcn.com

Most Hon. Juliet Holness Receives Key to the City of Miramar

MIRAMAR – Mayor Wayne Messam of the City of Miramar presented the Key to the City as he welcomed Most Hon. Juliet Holness at a Reception in her honour, on Monday (Nov. 14) at the Miramar Performing Arts Center. Mrs. Holness, wife of Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Member of Parliament...
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe

The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
archpaper.com

Segregation by Design maps highway expansion in Florida’s Magic City

Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the shores of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, like the centers of so many American cities, is ringed by a loop of midcentury interstate highways. These highways divide the city along racial lines, physically isolating Downtown (and the “Millionaire’s Row” neighborhood of Brickell) from the adjacent neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Havana, the historic hearts of the city’s Black and Latino communities.
MIAMI, FL

