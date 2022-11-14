Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general
Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon a ‘modern day George Washington’ at Arizona rally. Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.
Washington Examiner
Congressman who led impeachment seeks legislation barring Trump from office
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) is responding to former President Donald Trump's expected 2024 campaign debut with legislation barring him from ever pursuing political office. Chastising Trump for "leading an insurrection against the United States," Cicilline contended that Trump should be banned from office under the 14th Amendment and unveiled plans to craft a bill doing just that in a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday night.
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss
Donald Trump-backed conspiracy theorist Kari Lake on Monday night lost her bid for governor in Arizona ― and some members of her own party couldn’t be happier. Lake frequently attacked other Republicans and last month even mockingly thanked anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for endorsing her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Mary Trump: "Donald will burn everything to the ground" if GOP tries to move on from him
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, warned that her uncle has never been more dangerous than now after the midterm election failure by the GOP was blamed on him.
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
Rep. Paul Gosar and other Republicans, poised to recapture House, want to impeach President Joe Biden
Rep. Paul Gosar said on Twitter that President "Joe Biden must be impeached," reiterating an ultra-conservative talking point and providing a preview of the GOP’s playbook if they regain control of the House, which could happen after Tuesday's midterm elections. Gosar, R-Ariz., is unopposed on the ballot Tuesday in...
Far-Right Republican Who Called For 'More Gallows' Wonders If GOP Had A Messaging Problem
In light of Kari Lake's loss, an Arizona state senator appears to have had an epiphany about Republicans' "echo chamber."
buzzfeednews.com
Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate
Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
Jared Kushner's $2B Saudi Deal Resurfaces as GOP Targets Hunter Biden
Republicans have announced that they'll investigate a possible connection between President Joe Biden and the alleged dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.
Watchdog groups call to impeach Clarence Thomas after he tries to hinder Jan. 6 investigation
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker’s major Trump problem revealed
Former president Donald Trump reportedly plans to declare his intention to run for the United States presidency in 2024. He plans to do so Tuesday at his resort Mar-a-Largo in Florida. That’s bad news for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, according to what GOP sources told The Hill....
CBS News
Pelosi says House Democrats are asking her to 'consider' another leadership bid
WASHINGTON, DC. (CNN) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that members of her caucus have been asking her to "consider" running again to lead the party in the next Congress, but that any decision to run for leadership depends on her family and her Democratic colleagues. Pelosi was asked...
"It is not a legal argument": George Conway destroys Trump's "nonsensical" court filing
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," conservative attorney and longtime Donald Trump skeptic George Conway took down the former president's latest defense of his classified document stash in Mar-a-Lago in a clash with the Justice Department this week.
Kimmel Jokes Trump Running for Presidency So He Can ‘Lose the Popular Vote 3 Times in a Row’
Jimmy Kimmel’s latest episode poked fun at former President Donald Trump’s innate knack for losing the popular vote. Trump, who announced his run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday evening, has famously lost the popular vote in the last two presidential campaigns – by nearly three million votes to Hilary Clinton in 2016 (about which he threw a proper fit) and 7 million votes to Biden in 2020. Kimmel joked that Trump is actually running “in a bid to become the first American to lose the popular vote three times in a row.” The host also touched on...
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: DOJ case against Trump “gets stronger and stronger” after latest filing
Former President Donald Trump mixed documents marked classified with other communications after his presidency, according to court filings that described materials seized by the FBI in their ongoing criminal investigation. Trump kept one document marked "secret" and another marked "confidential" in a desk drawer of his Mar-a-Lago home office, according...
Estée Lauder Heir Becomes Third Trump Megadonor to Back Away From 2024 Bid
The 78-year-old heir to the Estée Lauder kingdom, Ronald Lauder, has known former President Donald Trump since the pair’s halcyon college days. Bosom buddies for years, the scion gave $100,000 to the Republican National Committee as it tried to propel Trump back into office in 2019. But this time around, Lauder declined to get aboard the bandwagon, according to CNBC. A spokesperson for the billionaire told the outlet on Wednesday that he would not back Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2024, and has no plans to financially contribute to his campaign. Lauder joins two other billionaire Republican megadonors—Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Citadel’s Ken Griffin—in giving Trump’s third run at the White House an unceremonious thumbs-down in recent days. Griffin and at least one other Trump defector, prominent businessman Andy Sabin (who swore he wouldn’t be donating “a fucking nickel”), are throwing their weight behind Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has not formally announced intentions to campaign. Lauder gave at least $10,000 to a pro-DeSantis political action committee last year, according to Florida campaign finance records.
US News and World Report
Trump's Ex-CFO, at Tax Fraud Trial, Says Company Reaped Big Savings With Perks
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by paying longtime executive Allen Weisselberg's rent and other personal expenses instead of increasing his salary, Weisselberg testified on Tuesday at the company's tax fraud trial. Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer,...
2022 Nevada Senate race between Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt tightens
Nevada's Senate race remains tight, with Republican Adam Laxalt clinging to a small lead of under 1,000 votes over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Saturday morning, but a statement he released suggested he has some expectation she will surpass him. "Here is where we are — we are up...
