Arizona State

US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Congressman who led impeachment seeks legislation barring Trump from office

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) is responding to former President Donald Trump's expected 2024 campaign debut with legislation barring him from ever pursuing political office. Chastising Trump for "leading an insurrection against the United States," Cicilline contended that Trump should be banned from office under the 14th Amendment and unveiled plans to craft a bill doing just that in a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday night.
HuffPost

Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

Donald Trump-backed conspiracy theorist Kari Lake on Monday night lost her bid for governor in Arizona ― and some members of her own party couldn’t be happier. Lake frequently attacked other Republicans and last month even mockingly thanked anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for endorsing her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker’s major Trump problem revealed

Former president Donald Trump reportedly plans to declare his intention to run for the United States presidency in 2024. He plans to do so Tuesday at his resort Mar-a-Largo in Florida. That’s bad news for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, according to what GOP sources told The Hill....
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

"It is not a legal argument": George Conway destroys Trump's "nonsensical" court filing

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," conservative attorney and longtime Donald Trump skeptic George Conway took down the former president's latest defense of his classified document stash in Mar-a-Lago in a clash with the Justice Department this week.
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

Kimmel Jokes Trump Running for Presidency So He Can ‘Lose the Popular Vote 3 Times in a Row’

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest episode poked fun at former President Donald Trump’s innate knack for losing the popular vote. Trump, who announced his run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday evening, has famously lost the popular vote in the last two presidential campaigns – by nearly three million votes to Hilary Clinton in 2016 (about which he threw a proper fit) and 7 million votes to Biden in 2020. Kimmel joked that Trump is actually running “in a bid to become the first American to lose the popular vote three times in a row.” The host also touched on...
TheDailyBeast

Estée Lauder Heir Becomes Third Trump Megadonor to Back Away From 2024 Bid

The 78-year-old heir to the Estée Lauder kingdom, Ronald Lauder, has known former President Donald Trump since the pair’s halcyon college days. Bosom buddies for years, the scion gave $100,000 to the Republican National Committee as it tried to propel Trump back into office in 2019. But this time around, Lauder declined to get aboard the bandwagon, according to CNBC. A spokesperson for the billionaire told the outlet on Wednesday that he would not back Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2024, and has no plans to financially contribute to his campaign. Lauder joins two other billionaire Republican megadonors—Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Citadel’s Ken Griffin—in giving Trump’s third run at the White House an unceremonious thumbs-down in recent days. Griffin and at least one other Trump defector, prominent businessman Andy Sabin (who swore he wouldn’t be donating “a fucking nickel”), are throwing their weight behind Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has not formally announced intentions to campaign. Lauder gave at least $10,000 to a pro-DeSantis political action committee last year, according to Florida campaign finance records.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Trump's Ex-CFO, at Tax Fraud Trial, Says Company Reaped Big Savings With Perks

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by paying longtime executive Allen Weisselberg's rent and other personal expenses instead of increasing his salary, Weisselberg testified on Tuesday at the company's tax fraud trial. Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer,...

