Henderson, WV

Mason County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Child Pornography Crime

By Lootpress News Staff
 3 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joseph Curtis Hubman, 50, of Henderson, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for possession of prepubescent child pornography. Hubman must also register as a sex offender.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 11, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hubman’s Henderson residence. Officers recovered multiple external hard drives, mobile phones, two desktop computers and a micro SD memory card. A forensic analysis of the devices revealed more than 18,000 videos depicting child pornography. Hubman admitted that he possessed the child pornography, and that it included videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Julie White prosecuted the case.

