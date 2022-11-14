West Virginia American Water Awards Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Grants to 12 Organizations

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today 12 recipients of thecompany’s second annual Inclusion, Diversity and EquityGrant Program. The company will invest $15,000 in organizations seeking to develop and implement programs, training and community-related projects that promote and foster inclusion, diversity and equity in communities across West Virginia.

“Investing in organizations that are developing inclusion, diversity and equity-related initiatives is a key component of our community engagement strategy,” said Bradley Harris, senior external affairs specialist at West Virginia American Water and American Water inclusion, diversity and equity executive council member. “Through this grant program, West Virginia American Water shows its continued commitment to helping create inclusive and welcoming communities across the Mountain State.”

West Virginia American Water’s community investment committee reviewed 23 grant applications for programs, events and initiatives across the state. Twelve organizations were selected to receive $15,000 in funding. Awardees include:

• BridgeValley Community and Technical College(South Charleston)

o $1,000 to support National Disabilities Awareness Month Programming

• Children’s Therapy Clinic (Charleston)

o $2,500 to support the Social Skills Project

• Heart and Hand Outreach Ministries (South Charleston)

o $1,000 to support the Weekend Meal Bag Program

• INROADS (Charleston)

o $1,000 to support leadership development programs for diverse high school and college students

• Mission West Virginia (Hurricane)

o $2,500 to support the Affirmation Care Package Program

• Rainbow Pride of West Virginia (Charleston)

o $1,000 to support social and educational events for community building, awareness and visibility forWest Virginia’s LGBTQ community and its allies

• Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (Charleston)

o $1,000 to support the Artist Financial Education Program

• The Healing House (Charleston)

o $1,000 to support the Minority Impact Initiative Program

• Walking Miracles Family Foundation (Scott Depot)

o $1,000 to support the Care Assistance Program

• West Virginia Association of Rehabilitation Facilities(Charleston)

o $1,000 to support the Community Rehabilitation Program

• West Virginia Humanities Council (Charleston)

o $1,000 to support a rebuild and redesign of the traveling exhibit “Born of Rebellion: West Virginia Statehood and the Civil War”

• West Virginia State University (Institute)

o $1,000 to support the Cultural Diversity Reading/Writing Workshop Series

“The grant from West Virginia American Water will allow us to provide Black and minority youth with care packages that reflect their image and culture and encourage positive self-worth,” said Rachel Kinder, FrameWorks Director for Mission West Virginia. “We are so pleased to have the opportunity to build self-confidence and affirm the worth of youth who are experiencing foster care with items selected specifically for them.”