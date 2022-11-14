Read full article on original website
Related
CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
State funding to build housing for adults with intellectual disabilities began in 2017, but many units are only now becoming available.
WTNH.com
Conn. ranked second healthiest state in U.S.: Study
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may be the home of the hamburger, but it still ranked the second healthiest state across the country, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the online fitness resource Total Shape, analyzed data from each state including online searches for gym memberships, how many gyms are in a state per 100,000 of the population, percentage of smokers, and obesity.
Connecticut pharmacies sign on to prescribe antiviral meds to COVID-positive patients
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — In another step forward in the fight against COVID, pharmacists across Connecticut will now be empowered to assess COVID-positive patients and prescribe them potentially life-saving medication. This new initiative is all about increasing availability and access to the oral COVID antiviral treatment pill called Paxlovid. The...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut
(WFSB) - If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. The lack of primary care docs across the country and in Connecticut, is leaving patients exhausted. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care...
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
Yale Daily News
“We are at capacity”: RSV surges nationwide, hitting Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital at record volumes
Pediatric emergency rooms nationwide are battling surges in respiratory syncytial virus. This year’s surge has hit infants under age two especially hard. Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital, multiple medical professionals say, has been forced to adapt to record case numbers, opening up additional beds and recruiting voluntary staff. RSV...
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
fox61.com
Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
Changing Lives with Psychedelics: How Connecticut researchers are using magic mushrooms to help people overcome depression, OCD
(WTNH) – When it comes to mental illness, psychedelic drugs may not be what comes to mind as a treatment option. But now, Connecticut researchers are leading the nation toward a day when Psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, will help people overcome depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Psychedelic drugs are nothing new. They have been […]
Change of pace: These are the states Conn. residents want to relocate to
Conn. (WTNH) — Do you ever feel like you need a change of pace? You’re not alone. Connecticut residents looking to relocate often look to the city or out west. A study, conducted by moving experts at movingapt.com, looked at Google search data across the state based on search terms like “houses in,” “Zillow,” “apartments […]
Eversource, UI customers could soon see a nearly 50% increase in monthly bills
Connecticut residents could see an increase in their electric bills as Eversource and United Illuminating filed new supply rates with the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demand.
pethelpful.com
Massachusetts Rescue Shares All the Dogs Who Weren't Adopted at Their Event
There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and the people who work at animal shelters and rescue organizations are working diligently to get these pups into a good home. Sometimes, this is done by throwing a big adoption event to draw people in to see all the dogs, but even when this happens, some dogs are still left without a forever family at the end of the day.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
NPS seeks to replace another administrator
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
ABC6.com
Flu-like illness numbers in Rhode Island remain minimal as Connecticut’s rise
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s flu-like illness numbers remain low as Connecticut’s continue to increase. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s week of Nov. 5 influenza-like illness activity levels, Rhode Island is one of 11 states that are in the “minimal” color bracket.
What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby
I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
Guide: Signs of Alzheimer's disease and resources for patients and families
Whether you are a patient, a family member, or a supportive friend, if Alzheimer’s disease is in your life, help is within your reach.
Waterford prohibits recreational marijuana sales as other towns vote to allow
WATERFORD, Conn. — The Waterford Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted Tuesday to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana and production in the town. The 4-0 vote follows last week’s election where three other municipalities let the voters decide. In Waterbury, voters approved the sale in the city but turned down production. The decision to allow sales was passed by a 416-vote margin. 9,691 people voted against the production in Waterbury, only 66 more votes than for it.
National Fast Food Day Deals across Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day! This means your favorite fast food joints, from Popeye’s to Domino’s, are offering up amazing and delicious deals nationwide. And in Connecticut, there are plenty of tempting deals to go around. News 8 compiled a list of deals you can get from different fast-food […]
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 2