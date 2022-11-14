ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Surf Media Host Launch Party For ‘Tulsa King’

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
“Tulsa King” has officially hit the big screen, and local cast and crew in Oklahoma City celebrated big for the occasion.

Prairie Surf Media hosted a launch party Sunday night in south Oklahoma City to watch the first episode of the series.

The series, starring Sylvester Stallone, was filmed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Those involved said the series has had a huge impact on the state.

They wrapped up filming in September, and the crews News 9 spoke to Monday said they've been anxiously awaiting the premiere.

“We've just been waiting eerily for everything to see the final thing come together," Lauden Baker, a production assistant for “Tulsa King'' said.

A number of scenes in the series were filmed at Prairie Surf Studios in downtown Oklahoma City.

The founders of Prairie Surf, Rachel Cannon and Matt Payne said this was huge for their media company as well as the city and state.

“This is the catalyst of what we hoped would happen and it happened right out of the gate," Cannon said.

“The whole world has the opportunity to watch a show that was made in Oklahoma City. It's just been an incredible journey," Payne said.

While big name stars, including Sylvester Stallone, were part of the series, the cast and crew was also made up of several Oklahoma natives.

There were at least 1,000 crew members, 500 cast members and 2,500 extras in “Tulsa King'', many of them from Oklahoma.

“Getting to work on a show of this caliber in the state where we live- it's the perfect way to launch into our state's future film industry," Baker said.

Payne and Cannon said they're hoping this is just the start of the booming film industry in the state.

“I think the misconception is Hollywood just wants to bring all their people in - actually it's the opposite. They want to hire our people, we just have to train them fast enough," Cannon said.

“Tulsa King” can be streamed now exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Oklahoma City, OK

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

