Steady leadership: Senior captains try to navigate Idaho teammates through campus tragedy
MOSCOW, Idaho – This is a world away from walking out to midfield, calling heads or tails and shaking hands with your peers from the other team. For the University of Idaho football captains heading into the Vandals’ final regular-season game against Idaho State on Saturday, there are the traditional responsibilities of calling the coin flip, paying respects to seniors playing what could be their last game, and getting the team focused on securing a seventh win to keep its playoff chances alive.
'The Cougs are feeling it with the Vandals:' Rival universities coming together on the Palouse
The community at Washington State University is mourning with the community at the University of Idaho. Pullman and Moscow are less than 10 miles apart, and the two towns both feel the same fear and mourning in the wake of a quadruple homicide of four U of I students.
Vigil of U of I students set for Wednesday night in Coeur d'Alene
MOSCOW, Idaho -- The search for a killer continues on the Palouse as four families anxiously…
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell. BCSO said...
Some details emerge in homicide of four University of Idaho students, many questions remain
Information from the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County coroner shed some light on the homicide of four University of Idaho students. On the third day of the investigation, many questions still remain. You can find more details on this story here.
Moscow police can't guarantee there's no threat to the public following quadruple homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) could not say there was no threat to the public at a news conference on Wednesday. MPD Chief James Fry repeatedly acknowledged the suspect "is still out there," but reiterated that the department believes this was an "isolated, calculated attack on the victims."
Woman stabbed in east Spokane, suspect in custody
A woman was stabbed in east Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department. She is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the suspect is in custody.
Woman killed in Browne's Addition apartment fire identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman who died at a fire in Browne's Addition on Nov. 12 has been identified by the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). According to SFD, 42-year-old Elizabeth Burkland, a resident of the apartment, died due to inhaling the products of the fire. That cause of death was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
1 arrested in connection to Lewiston armed robbery, 2 suspects outstanding
LEWISTON, Wash. - One suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that temporarily forced Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to lock down Thursday morning. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said 27-year-old Eric M. Largent was arrested for the robbery. LPD is seeking arrest warrants for 18-year-old Forrest K. Riley and following leads on a third suspect.
Heartbreak in Moscow: U of I students speak out after four classmates were killed Sunday
MOSCOW, Idaho. - November 13 marks a day of tragedy in the small, rural college town of Mosc…
'We will find you...I won't stop'. Family of Moscow homicide victim pleading for witnesses to come forward
MOSCOW, Idaho -- The search for a killer continues on the Palouse as four families anxiously await any updates . The bodies of U of I students Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin were found Sunday in a home the women lived in near campus. All four were the victims of apparent stab wounds, according to investigators.
Suspect arrested for downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) says an arrest has been made for a shooting on Nov. 9 in downtown Spokane. After receiving reports of a shooting near Pine and Short just after 7 a.m., police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported for treatment with serious injuries.
'Renard's mentality is unbelievable': Veteran slot receiver Renard Bell set to return to Washington State lineup this weekend
PULLMAN – Washington State’s most experienced player will make his long-awaited return to the field this weekend. After spending four weeks sidelined with an injury, veteran slot receiver Renard Bell is expected to work back into the lineup when the Cougars visit Arizona for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday.
Suspect shot and killed by Spokane County sheriff's deputies after standoff in Greenacres
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirmed the armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his Greenacres home died Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. According to SCSO, the man seemed to be having a mental health crisis. Multiple shots...
Prairie View A&M dominates down low, hands Washington State second loss of the season
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Will Douglas scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Prairie View A&M dominated Washington State in the paint en route to a 70-59 nonconference victory Tuesday. Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points for the Panthers (3-0), who outscored the Cougars 28-10 down low....
Gonzaga coach Mark Few says Nolan Hickman ankle injury 'doesn't look great'
AUSTIN, Texas – Add a potential injury within Gonzaga’s starting backcourt to the list of the things concerning the Bulldogs while leaving the Moody Center on Wednesday night. Late in the second half of a 93-74 loss to No. 11 Texas, starting point guard Nolan Hickman came up...
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
