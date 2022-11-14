ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Steady leadership: Senior captains try to navigate Idaho teammates through campus tragedy

MOSCOW, Idaho – This is a world away from walking out to midfield, calling heads or tails and shaking hands with your peers from the other team. For the University of Idaho football captains heading into the Vandals’ final regular-season game against Idaho State on Saturday, there are the traditional responsibilities of calling the coin flip, paying respects to seniors playing what could be their last game, and getting the team focused on securing a seventh win to keep its playoff chances alive.
MOSCOW, ID
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell. BCSO said...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Woman killed in Browne's Addition apartment fire identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman who died at a fire in Browne's Addition on Nov. 12 has been identified by the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). According to SFD, 42-year-old Elizabeth Burkland, a resident of the apartment, died due to inhaling the products of the fire. That cause of death was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
SPOKANE, WA
1 arrested in connection to Lewiston armed robbery, 2 suspects outstanding

LEWISTON, Wash. - One suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that temporarily forced Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to lock down Thursday morning. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said 27-year-old Eric M. Largent was arrested for the robbery. LPD is seeking arrest warrants for 18-year-old Forrest K. Riley and following leads on a third suspect.
LEWISTON, ID
'We will find you...I won't stop'. Family of Moscow homicide victim pleading for witnesses to come forward

MOSCOW, Idaho -- The search for a killer continues on the Palouse as four families anxiously await any updates . The bodies of U of I students Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin were found Sunday in a home the women lived in near campus. All four were the victims of apparent stab wounds, according to investigators.
MOSCOW, ID
Suspect arrested for downtown Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) says an arrest has been made for a shooting on Nov. 9 in downtown Spokane. After receiving reports of a shooting near Pine and Short just after 7 a.m., police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported for treatment with serious injuries.
SPOKANE, WA

