ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Press

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother, Hunter, and sister, Maizie, also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie's date, and his brother was...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy