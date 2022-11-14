Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother, Hunter, and sister, Maizie, also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie's date, and his brother was...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 12 MINUTES AGO