Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
milfordmirror.com
How UConn men's basketball guard Joey Calcaterra can 'carve out a role' on Huskies
HARTFORD — Maybe all you need to know about the UConn men's basketball team's current depth, or lack thereof, is the fact that Joey Calcaterra and Richie Springs were the first two players off the bench on Tuesday night. Nothing against those two players, who each bring something to...
milfordmirror.com
UConn women's basketball point guard Nika Mühl embracing new role: 'She's grown up a lot'
STORRS — Nika Mühl filled in for Paige Bueckers as the UConn women’s basketball team’s starting point guard for 19 games last season. This year, however, Mühl will be taking on the role for the whole season. And already in UConn’s first two games of the year, the junior has shown she’s matured and is ready for the challenge.
sheltonherald.com
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know
Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
milfordmirror.com
CT native Donna Lopiano among finalists for Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three women with Connecticut ties have been selected as finalists for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame 2023 class. Stamford native Donna Lopiano, a Southern Connecticut State graduate and former head of the Women's Sports Foundation, is a...
milfordmirror.com
The Meat Grinder CT HS Football Podcast (S5 E11): Windsor's Rob Fleeting, West Haven's instant classic and the Push for the Playoffs
GameTimeCT · The Meat Grinder (S5 E11): Windsor's Rob Fleeting and the Push for the Playoffs. Welcome back to another edition of The Meat Grinder, your weekly dose of high school football talk in Connecticut with GameTimeCT producers Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley. And with just a weekend...
connecticutexplorer.com
Are there Bobcats in Connecticut? (We have the answer!)
Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? A mountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery
A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
These 6 Connecticut Lottery winning tickets remain unclaimed
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket on Sept. 27 has won more than $227,000 — and may not know it. There are six winning, unclaimed lottery tickets that have been bought within the last two months in Connecticut, according to information from the CT Lottery Tuesday evening. Winners have 180 […]
connecticutexplorer.com
9 Paces to go for the Best Milkshakes in CT
There isn’t a time during the year when I’m not down for a tall, tasty milkshake. I recently went on a search for places that serve the best milkshakes in CT and let me tell you – I was not disappointed. The milkshakes at these top shops...
branfordseven.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Connecticut
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Connecticut using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
sheltonherald.com
CT's first snowfall brings less than 2 inches to Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield counties
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Parts of Connecticut saw a slushy mix of rain and snow fall overnight in the first winter storm of the season. According to the National Weather Service's Boston and New York offices, less than 2 inches fell in Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield and Windham counties.
sheltonherald.com
Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
milfordmirror.com
Four CT Girl Scouts receive badge from NASA's Artemis 1 mission
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four troop members from the Girl Scouts of Connecticut can show off a badge that went to outer space. Girl Scouts of Connecticut announced on Wednesday that ambassador Lila Schlissel of troop 50105 from Danbury, junior Madeleine Corbin of troop 62007 from Middletown, Juliette Ruby Weiner from Ridgefield and cadette Nadia Khokhar in troop 60617 from Branford, were the winners of the national “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back” essay contest.
fishersisland.net
Fall Hospital Safety Grades: What CT Hospitals Got Top Marks
CONNECTICUT — Several Connecticut hospitals have made improvements in protecting patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections while others have fallen short, according to the Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report released Wednesday. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit health care watchdog group, used an academic grading scale...
Bristol Press
Community colleges in Connecticut merge, all will offer students standard tuition fee, opportunity to earn bachelor's degree at same rate
NEW BRITAIN - On the fourth floor of 185 Main St. Tuesday, an agreement was signed that forever changes the landscape of college education in the state. Beginning July 1, 2023, all 12 community colleges in the state will merge to become CT State Community College, offering students one standard transcript and tuition fee rate, with the opportunity to go on and earn a bachelor’s degree at the same rate.
Doorbell Cam Laws and Can I Legally Record A Conversation In Connecticut?
We have all seen the creepy ring cam pics of weirdos in masks staring into the lens of these micro surveillance cameras and it makes me wonder about the laws surrounding the use of home surveillance equipment. The ring cam is just one of many that are available out there on the market, but how far can you go to keep your property protected from predators?
milfordmirror.com
Editorial: Lamont’s new team to face big challenges
Though many explanations were put forward, there’s no way to know exactly why Ned Lamont won a second term as governor on Nov. 8. Certainly there was his handling of the COVID pandemic, a sense the economy has stabilized and a general rejection of the national Republican message, all of which propelled the incumbent to a convincing win. But there’s no way to parse out exactly what it was the voters of Connecticut liked so much that they asked for another four years.
Connecticut Has 5 Towns That Start With the Letter D, Can You Guess Them?
Fun fact: There are no towns in the State of Connecticut whose names start with these letters: I, J, Q, X, Y, Z. I went on a bit of a info-dig recently, looking to see if there were any odd things that stood out about the State of CT, specifically having to do with the names our towns. I found out that CT has more towns that begin with the letter "W" than any other letter (22), there are also some odd town names but no trend really jumped out at me.
