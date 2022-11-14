ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Repository

President's Message: Multi-family housing on the rise

An increased demand for housing and inventory shortages have led to the rise in multi-family housing. Nationally, new construction of multi-family housing has surpassed single-family homes. In September, 893,000 units of buildings with five or more units were under construction, compared to 800,000 single-family units. Locally, we have seen an increase in...
STARK COUNTY, OH

