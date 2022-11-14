Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
Scarlet Knights might be forever in the red
In the minutes before the Big Ten announced Rutgers as its 14th league member, university officials gathered in a tiny Hale Center office in Piscataway and wired the first of the school’s obligated payments to escape the American Athletic Conference. They all could agree: This was the best $2.5...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
NJ 101.5 wins 1st place award for report on hospital’s troubling vaccine rollout
The New Jersey 101.5 Newsroom is the recipient of yet another honor this year. The New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists awarded its 1st Place Broadcast Award for Best COVID Coverage to Erin Vogt and her 2021 report about the vaccine rollout at one hospital, where wealthy donors and ineligible relatives were allowed to cut the line while more-at-risk residents were left to wait.
manhassetpress.com
NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor
NYU Langone is reportedly moving into the old Lord & Taylor space on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, “An application was submitted for the proposed conversion of an existing commercial retail building to an ambulatory care center with associated site improvements to be operated by NYU Langone Health. It has been reviewed, and an omission letter has been issued. A response to the omission letter was made, and a review will be forthcoming.”
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)
To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”
morristowngreen.com
Mansion in May 2023 to benefit Morristown Medical Center training program
From the Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center:. The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center is pleased to announce that proceeds from its 20th Mansion in May 2023 Designer Showhouse and Gardens to be held at Three Fields in Mendham Borough will support the expansion and modernization of the Institute of Bioskills Training and Innovation (IBTI) at Morristown Medical Center.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
In Memoriam: Former Longtime Fair Havenite, Phyllis Mae Feiring, 94
Former longtime Fair Havenite Phyllis Mae Feiring passed away peacefully at home in Middletown on Nov. 12, 2022. She was 94. Born on Feb. 5, 1928, in Point Pleasant, she was the only child to parents Jane and Leighton Green. “Thanks to her father’s encouragement, who wanted her to live...
The best Thai restaurant in New Jersey
The popularity of Thai food in the United States has exploded in the 21st century; according to several reports, that’s because the Thai government started a program to train chefs in Thailand and then send them off around the rest of the world. This was done not only to...
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named State’s Best Dessert Menu
No one is ever going to doubt our love for food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question our jumbo-sized sweet tooth either. So, which restaurant has the absolute best dessert menu in the whole state?. After we consume an amazing New Jersey restaurant meal, you...
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
Holiday Made in Monmouth coming Dec. 10
(LINCROFT, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that a Holiday Made in Monmouth will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Brookdale Community College in the Robert J. Collins Arena. “The Holiday Made in Monmouth is a one-stop shop with a...
Toms River School Board Member Defends New County Job
TOMS RIVER – Critics have said that a school board member who was recently hired to a county job was a political hire, but Lisa Contessa said politics had nothing to do with it. The website RiseUpOceanCounty, which has been called anti-Semitic for how it covers development in Orthodox...
Holiday Train Display rolls into The Monmouth Museum
The Holiday Train Display, in conjunction with Hackensack Meridian Health-Jersey Shore University Medical Center, rolls into The Monmouth Museum starting Saturday, Nov. 19 and continuing until Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Monmouth Museum, located at 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, on the Brookdale Community College Campus is one of the...
No jail time for ex N.J. pension fund boss who stole $140K in benefits
The former administrator of the Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation after he previously admitted stealing $140,000 in unauthorized benefits and filing false statements with the U.S. Department of Labor, officials said. A federal judge also sentenced George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township,...
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
shsnews.org
SHS Marching Band concludes season with outstanding performance at MetLife Stadium
Every year, the SHS Marching Band is invited to perform as an exhibition band at the US Bands competition. Bands from all over the country travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, to compete against other schools to be the top band. This night makes a memorable performance for...
Major Latest Update at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
Major updates have been listed this week with openings and more future openings of some fun stuff. Adventure Crossing USA is a huge "sports" complex with so much more in Ocean County. Sports fields, dining, hotels, fun stuff for the family, and so much more. A wave pool for surfing, how crazy!
