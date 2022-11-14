ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

7 Investigates: Chaotic Crossing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dangerous and scary. That’s how parents and pedestrians describe a traffic intersection near Boston’s North End. 7 Investigates staked it out and found a chaotic crossing. Caroline Goggin has the story. A jogger swerves when a car rolls toward him. Dozens of kids are forced...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?

BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cambridge police investigating after car allgedly stolen twice in 24 hours

Cambridge police are investigating after a man’s car was allegedly stolen twice in less than 24 hours. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, an officer responded to a home on Brattle Street for a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:00 p.m. on November 6. Upon arrival, the responding officer was told by the suspect that the vehicle, a 2019 white BMW, was stolen out of his driveway at 10:30 p.m. and was previously stolen the day before as well.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile

No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Man pulled from Boston Harbor thanks rescuers

BOSTON - Josh Schroeder knows he's been given a second chance at life. Last week, he was rescued after being found unconscious in Boston Harbor. "I am just thankful that I'm alive and making a recovery," he said. Josh says he had just left the Celtics game and was on his way to the bathroom walking near an embankment. "I just remember approaching the top of it. There were a ton of people leaving the game," he said. Josh says what happened next is still unclear. Moments later a stranger found him in the water and screamed for help....
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Does the best slice of pie in America exist in Boston? ‘GMA’ wants to find out.

The show will hold a contest between two Boston area bakeries on Wednesday. Fans of Boston’s famous pies, take note! “Good Morning America” will be hosting “United States of Pie,” a week-long series where they will be searching for the country’s best pies. The show will be going on a four-city tour, landing in Boston on Nov. 16.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City

It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

The Ultimate Meal: Mamma Maria

The Ultimate Meal is a new series where we share how to best enjoy Boston’s best restaurants. Whether you have been to these restaurants a dozen times or are trying to check off as many as you can from our “best of” lists, The Ultimate Meal is here to help you decide what to order once you have sat down at the table. This time around we are talking about how to have the ideal experience at Mamma Maria. Did you catch our last one for Zuma?
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

The Orange Line roadmap for commuter rail

DURING THE ORANGE LINE shutdown, the commuter rail network proved its tremendous value to Greater Boston’s transit system. It also showed exciting potential for the future. Last month, the MBTA added additional trains to serve Forest Hills, Hyde Park, and Oak Grove; increased its marketing of commuter rail; and waived fares for riders in Boston and many suburban stations. It is not a surprise that these strategies worked to increase commuter rail ridership. Faster commutes, lower fares, and more frequent service are a recipe for success. The region should now build on these positive outcomes and rethink how Greater Boston uses commuter rail.
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston

Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
BOSTON, MA

