3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Heated exchange between East Lynn, Billerica Pop Warner Coaches being investigated
Lynn/Billerica - A heated exchange between East Lynn and Billerica football coaches is being investigated by the Pop Warner Football Conference of Eastern Mass. The conflict played out on the field during last Sunday’s game in Methuen. Video from the stands captured the explosive exchange, which included an assistant...
whdh.com
7 Investigates: Chaotic Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dangerous and scary. That’s how parents and pedestrians describe a traffic intersection near Boston’s North End. 7 Investigates staked it out and found a chaotic crossing. Caroline Goggin has the story. A jogger swerves when a car rolls toward him. Dozens of kids are forced...
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?
BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
Cambridge police investigating after car allgedly stolen twice in 24 hours
Cambridge police are investigating after a man’s car was allegedly stolen twice in less than 24 hours. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, an officer responded to a home on Brattle Street for a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:00 p.m. on November 6. Upon arrival, the responding officer was told by the suspect that the vehicle, a 2019 white BMW, was stolen out of his driveway at 10:30 p.m. and was previously stolen the day before as well.
25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile
No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
Man pulled from Boston Harbor thanks rescuers
BOSTON - Josh Schroeder knows he's been given a second chance at life. Last week, he was rescued after being found unconscious in Boston Harbor. "I am just thankful that I'm alive and making a recovery," he said. Josh says he had just left the Celtics game and was on his way to the bathroom walking near an embankment. "I just remember approaching the top of it. There were a ton of people leaving the game," he said. Josh says what happened next is still unclear. Moments later a stranger found him in the water and screamed for help....
Boston Globe
Does the best slice of pie in America exist in Boston? ‘GMA’ wants to find out.
The show will hold a contest between two Boston area bakeries on Wednesday. Fans of Boston’s famous pies, take note! “Good Morning America” will be hosting “United States of Pie,” a week-long series where they will be searching for the country’s best pies. The show will be going on a four-city tour, landing in Boston on Nov. 16.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City
It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Could North Washington Bridge Delays Create Space for a Permanent Busway to Charlestown?
For three years now, while workers build a new North Washington Street Bridge over the Charles River between the North End and Charlestown, all bridge traffic – including foot traffic along Boston’s famous Freedom Trail – has been confined to a narrow 3-lane “temporary” bridge running just upstream from the construction site.
WCVB
Massachusetts' favorite Thanksgiving side dish is easier to master than you think
BOSTON — Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, it's a Thanksgiving staple, and a recent survey found that it is Massachusetts' favorite side dish during the holidays. Christopher Kimball, founder of Milk Street in Boston, has some tips for your Thanksgiving meal. “Well, you can just make stuffing...
Time Out Global
The Ultimate Meal: Mamma Maria
The Ultimate Meal is a new series where we share how to best enjoy Boston’s best restaurants. Whether you have been to these restaurants a dozen times or are trying to check off as many as you can from our “best of” lists, The Ultimate Meal is here to help you decide what to order once you have sat down at the table. This time around we are talking about how to have the ideal experience at Mamma Maria. Did you catch our last one for Zuma?
commonwealthmagazine.org
The Orange Line roadmap for commuter rail
DURING THE ORANGE LINE shutdown, the commuter rail network proved its tremendous value to Greater Boston’s transit system. It also showed exciting potential for the future. Last month, the MBTA added additional trains to serve Forest Hills, Hyde Park, and Oak Grove; increased its marketing of commuter rail; and waived fares for riders in Boston and many suburban stations. It is not a surprise that these strategies worked to increase commuter rail ridership. Faster commutes, lower fares, and more frequent service are a recipe for success. The region should now build on these positive outcomes and rethink how Greater Boston uses commuter rail.
The best and worst times to drive during Thanksgiving week, according to AAA
Plus: where Boston traffic will be the worst. With 55 million Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year, travel levels will be “just shy” of pre-pandemic levels, and major metro areas could see more than double the delays, AAA reported Tuesday. About 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best Burgers in Boston
Charlie's Kitchen is a local institution serving burgers and beers late into the night. They have a year-round beer garden where you can enjoy a late-night meal. The menu includes classics like double-decker burgers and buffalo wings. Charlie's Kitchen is located in Harvard Square and has been around for 65...
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
Police: 3 girls arrested after officer ‘violently assaulted’ inside Boston MBTA station
BOSTON — Three teenage girls are facing criminal charges after a Transit police officer was “violently assaulted” by a group of youths who were loitering inside a Boston MBTA station on Monday afternoon. An officer on patrol at Forest Hills station just before 4 p.m. encountered about...
