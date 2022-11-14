Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
NHL
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
Goal of the Season? Reinhart bats flying puck into back of the net
Check out the most sensational scores from around the NHL in 2022-23 Sam Reinhart uses incredible skill to bat the puck in with a backhander for a power-play goal that makes it 2-0 in the 2nd period. 00:46 •. Sam Reinhart showed off his baseball skills against the Washington Capitals...
NHL
Fehervary to think of late mother on Capitals' Hockey Fights Cancer night
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Martin Fehervary's thoughts will undoubtedly turn to his late mother, Gabike, during the Washington Capitals' Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Colorado Avalanche at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW). Gabike, who died of lung cancer in 2009, has been...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 17, 2022
Golden Knights close out homestand against Coyotes. The Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to bounce back as they host the Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. CANNED FOOD...
NHL
Blue Jackets defeat Canadiens, extend point streak to four
COLUMBUS -- Sean Kuraly had two goals and an assist in the third period for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 6-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Erik Gudbranson had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 38...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES PRACTICE
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action of Wednesday's practice at Amalie Arena. Lindholm and his line are tearing it up as Flames begin six-game road swing. TAMPA - The praise has been well deserved. When Flames assistant coach Ryan Huska took the podium to...
NHL
Devils to Wear Reverse Retro Four Times | RELEASE
The Devils have released their Reverse Retro Jersey Series, presented by Pepsi. The New Jersey Devils today announced the four games where they will wear the adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jersey, as part of the Reverse Retro Jersey Series Presented by Pepsi®. The Devils will wear the jerseys for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
NHL
Golden Knights gift Kessel custom jacket for 1,000th consecutive game
Apparel features teams veteran forward has played for, nickname on back. Phil Kessel is walking into his 1,000th consecutive game in style. The Vegas Golden Knights gifted the veteran forward a custom jacket in honor of playing his 1,000th straight NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The jacket...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
NHL
Reverse Retro Collection Available on Nov. 15
The entire reverse retro collection will be available at Islanders Team Stores starting on Nov. 15. Head to the Isles Lab Team Store or Islanders Pro Shop on Nov. 15 before 8pm for a special sales event to buy your Reverse Retro jersey. Isles Lab will be open from 11...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Nov. 17 vs. Washington
ST. LOUIS - Colton Parayko will miss his second straight game on Thursday night vs. Washington (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN) due to an upper-body injury. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said he doesn't expect the injury to be anything long term. As a result, Tyler Tucker will be in...
NHL
CBJ place D Jake Bean on Injured Reserve
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Jake Bean on Injured Reserve, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bean, 24, is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury suffered in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. He has collected one goal and five assists for six points with six penalty minutes and 16 shots in 14 games with Columbus this season. The 6-1, 196-pound blueliner has recorded 9-34-43 and 44 PIM in 125 career games with the Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes since making his NHL debut in 2018-19. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Bean was originally selected by Carolina in the first round, 13th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft and acquired by Columbus in a trade on July 23, 2021.
NHL
Carter Family and Penguins Foundation Create Special Experience for Kids
Jeff and Megan Carter were walking around the Cranberry Township Farmers Market with their kids one day when they came across a booth for a local nonprofit called So Many Angels. They spoke with founder Matt Meiers, whose organization takes photos of children with cancer and transforms them into whatever...
NHL
Laine placed on injured reserve by Blue Jackets with sprained ankle
Merzlikins to miss 1-2 weeks, Bean out indefinitely. Patrik Laine was placed on injured reserve by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. The forward is expected to be out 3-4 weeks with a sprained ankle. The move is retroactive to Nov. 12, when Laine was injured during a 4-3 loss...
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer Night to Feature #CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup
The Capitals will host a Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game supported by Leidos on Saturday Nov. 19 versus the Colorado Avalanche. Highlights of the evening include:. Six children who are currently battling cancer or who are in remission will be announced as members of the team's starting lineup. Each participant...
NHL
Selanne, Numminen inducted into Jets Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony
Retired Finnish stars honored in Winnipeg, perform ceremonial puck drop. The Winnipeg Jets enshrine Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen in the team's Hall of Fame, and hang their jersey numbers in the rafters. 06:58 •. Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen were enshrined in Winnipeg Jets history Thursday. The Finnish stars...
NHL
Jets host Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS on Jan. 4
Tickets available through Season Ticket Member presale and general public on-sale on Nov. 18. WINNIPEG, Nov. 16, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets will host their Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Canada Life Centre, marking the return of this event for the first time since 2019. The Skills Competition gives fans the unique opportunity to see their favourite Jets stars compete in a family-friendly and fun-filled atmosphere.
Comments / 0