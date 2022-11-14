The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Jake Bean on Injured Reserve, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bean, 24, is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury suffered in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. He has collected one goal and five assists for six points with six penalty minutes and 16 shots in 14 games with Columbus this season. The 6-1, 196-pound blueliner has recorded 9-34-43 and 44 PIM in 125 career games with the Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes since making his NHL debut in 2018-19. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Bean was originally selected by Carolina in the first round, 13th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft and acquired by Columbus in a trade on July 23, 2021.

