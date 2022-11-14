Read full article on original website
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold weather pattern on its way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very cold weather pattern will be with us tonight and last through the weekend.Lows tonight will be in the low 20s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel like the single digits and low teens with the wind chill. A few flurries will be possible overnight and through the day on Friday.Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens all day.Friday night wind chills will be in the single digits areawide, with actual lows in the teens. Saturday will feature a chance for light...
Temps will warm up as we head into Thanksgiving
–We managed 21% of our possible sun Thursday, reports veteran NWS observer and Chicago climate guru Frank Wachowski—but we also had a few squally snow showers. –The chill was heightened today by the arrival of gusty WSW winds which reached 35 mph at O’Hare and 39 mph at Midway.
A warm October for the world, but Chicago is shivering now
Chicago - Chicago may be diving into the deep freeze for the next few days, but the latest numbers from NOAA say climate change is keeping our world relatively warm this year. I will start with a look at the local short-term chilly forecast. We saw an inch of snow...
Chicago Weather Alert: More snow ahead Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another day, another chance of snow.Roadways should be clear for the morning commuters because only minor accumulation is expected. Evening commuters may be impacted by slow driving conditions with more snow. Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the mid 30s, but an arctic chill settles in by the end of the week. Highs both Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s and lows in the teens.
fox32chicago.com
First came the cold and now comes the snow for Chicago
CHICAGO - The first 11 days of November were well above average, even as much as over 24 degrees above average. The streak of consecutive above average days that started in late October stretched to 15 days before ending on Saturday. Monday will be our third straight day below average. It looks like we could add at least another 10 consecutive colder than average days in a row to that streak.
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory continues in Lake County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Lake County.The National Weather Service cancelled its advisory Monday afternoon for much of the Chicago region including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, and Will counties.So far today, the highest snow amounts have been 3.5 inches.For the rest of the afternoon, we expect rain to mix with snow showers as temperatures hover above freezing.Once the sun sets, colder air and instability will create lake effect snow, especially for areas north of the Chicago metro to the Wisconsin line. LaPorte County, Indiana and southwest lower Michigan could see a foot of snow through tomorrow morning due to strong lake enhancement. Lingering snow shower chances tomorrow with a few on Thursday. Then cold air locks in place for the weekend.TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS. LOW 32.WEDNESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. MAY MIX WITH RAIN EARLY AFTERNOON. HIGH 36.THURSDAY: CLOUDY & COLD. FEW SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 30.
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
Here’s when we expect to see snow start to fall
CHICAGO – The calendar may say fall, but Chicago is in for its first taste of winter Tuesday. The season’s first snowstorm is moving in, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6a on Tuesday and ending 6a Wednesday morning. Tom Skilling and the WGN weather team predict […]
NBC Chicago
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected
Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
IDOT launches ‘Winter Weather – Get it Together’ campaign
CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) wants to make sure all Illinoisans are ready for the winter season. They have launched this year’s “Winter Weather – Get it Together” campaign alongside the Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police. Jose Rios, IDOT’s region one engineer, focused on tips for driver’s including: Slow down Increase […]
Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Chicago Area Ahead of Looming Snowfall
Nov. 15 Update: Ready or not Chicago, it's snowing. For the latest on the storm and the winter weather advisories, click here. Our original story continues below. Winter weather advisories have been issued across the Chicago area, as slushy snow is expected to snarl morning commutes throughout the region. According...
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday
The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues; first snow accumulation possible
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for the entire week in the Chicago area. Sunday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 21 degrees. Expect Monday to be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 42 degrees. The rest of the week will be in the 30s until temperatures drop Friday and Saturday. Tuesday brings a chance of a mix of rain and snow and possibly the first snow accumulation of the season.
SUV plows into White Castle in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash sent a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a White Castle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.Incredible video shows the car on its side in the dining area of the White Castle, located at 3901 W. Madison St.Snow was falling in the Chicago area for much of the day Tuesday. It was not clear late Tuesday if weather was a factor.Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.
WGNtv.com
Griffith man pleads guilty to stocking more than 2,600 pounds of catfish into suburban lake
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of importing live fish without a permit. Investigators determined Sullivan imported more 2,600 pounds of catfish into...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
