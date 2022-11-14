Read full article on original website
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
The Verge
Microsoft’s Xbox chief settles the Call of Duty PlayStation debate once and for all
Bored of hearing about whether Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation or not? Good, because so is Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. In an interview on Decoder, a show hosted by The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Spencer has settled the debate over the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation once and for all.
LIVE PSVR 2 pre-orders stock updates: reserve a PlayStation VR 2 headset
PSVR 2 preorders are going live soon and they'll be hard to find. We'll tell you what stores are getting stock though.
Every PlayStation Studios game available on Windows PC
We've rounded up a list of every PlayStation Studios game available for your Windows PC.
yankodesign.com
PlayStation 5 handheld could be the rightful offspring of the PSP
There were days when Sony dominated the scene with the PSP and PS Vita, be it gaming or multimedia entertainment. Fast forward to the current time, and only a few good options are left on the market, noticeable ones being, the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. While Sony has said...
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Can GTA 6 be played on PS4?
The world is anxiously anticipating the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 (it’s not officially called that yet, by the way, but that’s what everyone’s been referring to it as) was confirmed to be in active development back in February 2022. At the time, the developers shared very little about the new title, but asked fans to stay tuned for news, and added that they “look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready”.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3
Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
The PlayStation VR 2 is up for pre-order today, but is it worth the $550?
The upcoming $550 PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality headset promises an immersive new gaming experience for PS5 gamers, but will it be worth the cash? Here's everything you need to know.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked
Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
What You Need To Do If Your PS5 Won't Turn On
PlayStation 5 is among the best gaming consoles out there. Although it's a bit difficult to get your hands on one, the console lets you enjoy all your favorite video games with close-to-life graphics. However, just like with any other electronic device, your PlayStation could malfunction too. Imagine you come back home from a busy day at college or at work, thinking about how you'll grab your controller and race through the vivid course in Forza Horizon or hit a few punches in WWE 2K22, only to find out that your console won't turn on. Isn't that frustrating?
Xbox November Update Arrives With Big Discord Improvement
Microsoft kicked off November 16 with a number of big announcements, one of which is that its Xbox November update is now rolling out to consoles. This isn't a huge release, as far as console updates go, but it does bring a pretty substantial change for gamers who have thoroughly integrated Discord — the voice and text messaging app — into their gameplay workflow.
protocol.com
God of War Ragnarök is defending an embattled console gaming market
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re discussing the early success of Sony’s God of War Ragnarök amid a year of decline for the video game industry. Also: How Twitter turmoil and the FTX implosion are affecting the games industry and a major new update for Epic’s Unreal Engine 5.
IGN
Sony Sees Strong Start to Holiday Period as PlayStation 5 Tops Hardware Charts
Sony is leading the gaming hardware race into the holiday period as the PlayStation 5 was October 2022's best selling console in the U.S. According to the NPD Group's latest figures, the PS5 topped the hardware charts both in terms of units sold and dollar sales, with the Xbox Series X and S coming in second place. Hardware dollar sales fell by 10% overall compared to last year, however, with year-to-date spending for all video game products falling by 7%.
ComicBook
Xbox Head Says Xbox Series X Stock Will Be "Difficult" for Holidays
Xbox head Phil Spencer has warned customers that it might still be hard to get ahold of an Xbox Series X console in the coming weeks and months. Much like 2020 and 2021, the Xbox Series X is likely going to be a gift atop the lists of many this holiday season. And while the availability of the console is likely going to be a bit more widespread this year, it sounds like the hardware will still be pretty hard to come by.
ComicBook
How Sonic Frontiers Might Have Revealed a Sonic Adventure Remake
While Sonic Frontiers represents a dramatic shift for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, it's not the first time Sega has radically changed the formula. In 1998, Sonic Adventure released for the Dreamcast, bringing the hedgehog into 3D for the very first time. To this day, Sonic Adventure and its sequel remain two of the most beloved Sonic games. Given that, it doesn't seem like a stretch to imagine Sega remaking the game for modern audiences, and a new rumor suggests the company could be doing just that! Warning: spoilers for the storyline in Sonic Frontiers are ahead!
Is the Metaverse the Future of Gaming As We Know It?
Since their inception, video games have allowed players to explore a massive variety of virtual worlds, which for the most part are designed to be as immersive as possible. Yet, because of the inherent limitations of 2D screens in representing 3D environments, full on life-like immersion has eluded both players and game devs since the dawn of video games.
NBC Chicago
Microsoft Brings Casual Games Minesweeper and Solitaire to Teams to Spruce Up Virtual Meetings
Microsoft is drawing on its expansive game library to make its Teams app for messaging and calls a more compelling hub. A new game called IceBreakers can help teammates get to know one another. Next time you're bored on a Microsoft Teams call, try joining your colleagues in a game...
Horizon Call of the Mountain is a PSVR 2 launch title
The spin-off will debut alongside the new-gen headset
