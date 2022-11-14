Read full article on original website
BBC
Scotland's largest health union 'rejects pay offer'
Members of Scotland's largest health union are believed to have rejected the latest pay offer for NHS staff. BBC Scotland understands 61% of Unison members voted to turn down the £2,205 pay uplift with an official announcement expected on Tuesday. It is likely the union will now ballot its...
BBC
Stirling University Students' Union votes to go 100% vegan
Stirling University Students' Union has become the first in the UK to move to ban meat and dairy products from its campus outlets. The union has committed to serving only plant-based food by 2025 following a vote by students. The move was proposed by the Plant-Based Universities (PBU) campaign and...
BBC
Audit Scotland calls for quick public service reform
Scotland's public sector needs to reform quickly to avoid an unprecedented overspend, auditors have warned. An Audit Scotland briefing said the next budget would be "challenging" for the Scottish government. It is under growing pressure from rising prices, including increased pay deals for public sector workers which have already cost...
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland
TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Sturgeon condemns ‘sickening’ destruction of Remembrance wreaths
Scotland’s First Minister has condemned the vandals who torched wreaths left in tribute to those who fell fighting for their country as “sickening and disgraceful”.Nicola Sturgeon led tributes at the war memorial in Edinburgh on Remembrance Sunday, with the First Minister among many who laid poppy wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers, the first such gathering since all Covid restrictions were lifted.But less than 24 hours after the Scottish capital fell silent to the sound of the one o’clock gun, many of the poppy wreaths laid in honour of the dead were set on fire and...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
thefastmode.com
Cellnex Telecom Completes Acquisition of UK Tower Assets of CK Hutchison
Cellnex Telecom announced that it has completed its acquisition of the telecommunications tower assets of CK Hutchison in the UK (which includes interests in or revenues deriving from up to 6,600 sites, once the build to suit (BTS) programmes are completed), after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted final undertakings proposed by Cellnex and CK Hutchison in May this year (Final Undertakings) and following the agreement by Cellnex to transfer approximately 1,100 of Cellnex's existing sites to the UK telecommunications infrastructure operator Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG).
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC
Sensors detect damp and mould in Glasgow social housing
Smart technology that detects damp conditions in social housing is being used in a pilot project run by Glasgow City Council. The system allows social landlords to spot the problem and take action before damp and mould causes health problems. It involves homes being fitted with sensors that send real-time...
Time Out Global
Popeyes is opening a massive 20 new restaurants across the UK
Have you eaten at Popeyes yet? Many of us Brits have seen the American fast-food outlet on TV or in films but haven’t had the chance to try it. So here’s some good news: the chain is expanding, fast. While Popeyes already has some stores in the UK,...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Awaab Ishak: ‘Beggars belief’ housing boss still in job after boy died because of mouldy flat, Gove says
Housing secretary Michael Gove has said it “beggars belief” that a housing chief is still in the job after a toddler died because of a mould-ridden flat. Mr Gove accused the landlord of two-year-old Awaab Ishak's family of a “terrible dereliction of duty”.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Making a statement in the Commons, Mr Gove said: “Awaab’s father first articulated his concerns in 2017. Others, including health professionals, also raised the alarm....
Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales react coolly to Hunt’s autumn statement
The Scottish National party has accused the chancellor of reintroducing austerity after he announced that Scotland would get a £1.5bn uplift in funding over the next two years in the autumn statement. Jeremy Hunt told parliament that the NHS and schools in Scotland facing “equivalent pressures” to those in...
gcaptain.com
Naval Shipbuilding Returning to Belfast’s Harland & Wolff
LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Britain has selected a Harland & Wolff-led consortium to build three Royal Navy support ships under a 1.6 billion pound ($1.9 billion) contract that will create 1,200 jobs in UK shipyards, including in Belfast where final assembly will take place. The consortium, which comprises...
Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement promises ‘big bang’ deregulation
Chancellor hopes to emulate Thatcher’s chancellor Nigel Lawson with bonfire of red tape, but move had its critics
