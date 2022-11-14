Read full article on original website
Temps will warm up as we head into Thanksgiving
–We managed 21% of our possible sun Thursday, reports veteran NWS observer and Chicago climate guru Frank Wachowski—but we also had a few squally snow showers. –The chill was heightened today by the arrival of gusty WSW winds which reached 35 mph at O’Hare and 39 mph at Midway.
fox32chicago.com
Lake effect snow hits Northwest Indiana: 'My favorite time of the year'
CHESTERTON, Ind. - It looks and feels like winter in Northwest Indiana, where the lake effect dropped between one and two inches on the town of Chesterton Wednesday night. For some, it was a very welcome mid-November treat. "All year I've been waiting for it," said Jackson Syren of A+...
Snow showers linger in Chicago area Wednesday with heavier snow expected later
CHICAGO — Snow showers continue to fall across the Chicago area Wednesday. Light, gusty snow is expected this morning, with heavier snow in the forecast for the afternoon. Cloudy and cold conditions with temperatures in the mid-30s. Winds: W 5-10 G15. High: 36. Cloudy tonight with isolated snow showers...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Will Indiana See Snow on Christmas Weekend? Here’s What the Farmer’s Almanac Says
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? It sounds like you may want to keep the rain boots and winter coats handy. Now personally when it comes to snow, cold, and wintertime I'm not a big fan, but I am willing to admit that there is something extra special about snow on Christmas. Unfortunately, here in southern Indiana, there have only been a few Christmases that I can remember where they were actually snowy. In 2021 Christmas was actually the perfect Spring day outside and was super warm! But what is in the cards for 2022? Let's look to the trusty Farmer's Almanac!
Wednesday set-up
Will swing overhead Wednesday—moving east—brings extensive cloudiness and snow showers. Moves out of northwest overhead Thursday. Some cloudiness (main snow area north in Wisconsin) brings leading edge of bitter cold. Moves southeast over our area Friday—brings scattered clouds, but mainly carries bitter cold air into our area.
Some parts of Northern Indiana under Winter Storm Warning as lake effect snow moves through
Some parts of Northern and Northwest Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning.
WISH-TV
What is a snow squall?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A snow squall is an intense burst of heavy snow that drops visibility quickly on the roadways. Squalls pose a risk to drivers because of how quickly conditions can change within minutes. Gusty winds may be embedded within any squalls as snow fastly accumulates. Scattered snow...
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues into Thursday morning
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Michiana. WHERE: St. Joseph, Northern LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass counties. WHEN: Now through 10AM ET Thursday. WHAT: Heavy Lake Effect Snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times. Snow totals of 6-10″+ of snow are likely in these areas.
Feet of snow to bury Buffalo as potentially historic lake-effect event looms
A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of western New York ahead of a long-duration lake-effect snow event that could produce potentially record-setting amounts of 3 to 6 feet. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the fiercest lake-effect snow event yet this season — and potentially in years — will...
What are the odds of getting snow on Thanksgiving?
For those who are traveling on Thanksgiving or considering a Turkey Trot, what are the odds of getting snow on that holiday? How often have we had measurable snowfall on Thanksgiving?. Paul Lockwood, Woodstock. Dear Paul,. Celebrated in late November, Thanksgivings in Chicago tend to be on the cold side....
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory continues in Lake County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Lake County.The National Weather Service cancelled its advisory Monday afternoon for much of the Chicago region including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, and Will counties.So far today, the highest snow amounts have been 3.5 inches.For the rest of the afternoon, we expect rain to mix with snow showers as temperatures hover above freezing.Once the sun sets, colder air and instability will create lake effect snow, especially for areas north of the Chicago metro to the Wisconsin line. LaPorte County, Indiana and southwest lower Michigan could see a foot of snow through tomorrow morning due to strong lake enhancement. Lingering snow shower chances tomorrow with a few on Thursday. Then cold air locks in place for the weekend.TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS. LOW 32.WEDNESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. MAY MIX WITH RAIN EARLY AFTERNOON. HIGH 36.THURSDAY: CLOUDY & COLD. FEW SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 30.
Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia
Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Chicago's First Measurable Snow of the Season On the Way. When It's Expected to Begin
On average, Chicago typically sees its first measurable snow of the year Nov. 18. This year though, it's predicted to come a bit early. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to begin developing overnight, setting the scene for accumulation to collect Tuesday, potentially affecting morning commuters.
natureworldnews.com
Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In
Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
Winter storm warning
Winter storm warning for heavy snow Wednesday into Thursday. Snowfall 5 to 10 inches, up to a foot possibly accumulating in portions of NW Indiana and SW lower Michigan. Travel is expected to become very difficult, as winds strengthen and become more northwesterly, producing bands of heavy lake-effect snow.
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
