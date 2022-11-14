18 of the Best Thanksgiving Foods You Can Get at Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is a great place to pick up new or unusual foods at affordable prices .

But have you considered going to Trader Joe’s to grab items for your Thanksgiving dinner? The store may have plenty of things that could make delicious additions to your table.

So whether you’re having a big feast for a large group of friends and family or a small gathering, here are some things to grab at Trader Joe’s to help you save money on groceries.

1. Turkey

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Yes, you can get your turkey from Trader Joe’s instead of a traditional grocery store. The great thing about Trader Joe’s is your local store may have more options such as brined, kosher, or organic versions to cook up on Thanksgiving.

2. Bisque

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Start off your dinner table with a hearty Pumpkin Bisque from Trader Joe’s. The retailer’s version of bisque includes a thick, cream-based infused with pumpkin and fall spices like nutmeg and cinnamon to give it a warm feeling before you serve your turkey.

3. Salad

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Add a pop of color to your dinner plates with Trader Joe’s Harvest Apple Salad Kit. The kit includes a spring mix of salad greens with pecans and apple cinnamon chips along with an apple vinaigrette that’s sure to be a hit for those family and friends who like some extra greens on their Thanksgiving plate.

4. Mac and cheese

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s has taken a special spin on a classic with its Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Bites. The bites include macaroni and butternut squash mixed in with cheddar and gouda cheeses as well as holiday spices in a breadcrumb shell.

5. Pumpkin pie

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Who doesn’t love a traditional pumpkin pie for dessert? Grab one from Trader Joe’s. The store’s traditional pie comes in a 9-inch size with a flaky crust and pumpkin puree mixed with traditional spices like cinnamon and cloves to give it an extra kick.

6. Tart

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

If you have guests who want something a little less traditional, consider picking up a French Apple Tart. The Trader Joe’s version includes apples laid in a shortbread crust with a hint of vanilla and an apricot glaze on top to make it super tasty for guests.

7. Mineral water

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

For your guests who don’t want alcohol, grab some Sparkling Green Apple Mineral Water to go along with their meals. The bubbly drink has a light, crisp apple taste that will appeal to young and old who aren’t going to partake of alcoholic beverages.

8. Vegetable hash

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

If you’re looking for something a little different as a vegetable option, consider Trader Joe’s Holiday Vegetable Hash. The mix of squash, sweet potatoes, and red onions along with plenty of spices could be a great addition to your stuffing or a good option if you’re making soup with your leftover turkey.

9. Chips

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Give your guests a fun snack while they’re watching football and waiting for dinner to be ready. Trader Joe’s offers Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips, a twist on traditional chips with a blend of seasonings that will get you and your guests in the mood for a Thanksgiving feast.

10. Wine

Kristina Blokhin/Adobe

Trader Joe’s is well known for its “Two Buck Chuck,” and there’s no reason for you to be embarrassed putting it on your table for Thanksgiving. You may want to consider a pinot noir or riesling to go along with your turkey, and Trader Joe’s has plenty of affordable options for you to choose from.

11. Burrito

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

If you’re working on a Thanksgiving dinner for one, try a Trader Joe’s burrito. The retailer has come up with a unique Roasted Turkey and Sweet Potato Burrito that may be great as a dinner option or to sneak off and eat if your aunt’s turkey turns out dry again this year.

12. Donuts

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Start off an intense day of cooking with some Maple Glazed Donuts. The classic donuts are infused with maple syrup to give them an extra dose of deliciousness and covered in a sweet maple glaze to give them a pop of extra goodness in the morning.

13. Cranberry sauce

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

If you love cranberry sauce but don’t like those rings around your sauce from the basic canned stuff, try Trader Joe’s Cranberry Sauce. The seasonal sauce is perfect as a side dish, and you can choose from either a jellied version or a fresh cranberry version depending on what you prefer.

14. Hummus

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

You may not think of hummus as a traditional Thanksgiving food, but the Pumpkin Spice Hummus at Trader Joe’s could be a great twist for your appetizer dishes. Consider serving it with crackers or perhaps even cinnamon sugar pita chips to give it a little extra sweetness.

15. Turkey-free roast

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

If you’re concerned about finding something tasty for your vegan friends and family, grab Trader Joe’s Breaded Turkey-Less Stuffed Roast. The vegan roast is made with wheat gluten and stuffed with wild rice, cranberries, onions, and celery. It’s a delicious twist on a Thanksgiving classic that is sure to make your vegan guests happy.

16. Stuffing

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Stuffing is one of those great side dishes that everyone looks forward to at Thanksgiving, so grab some Trader Joe’s Cornbread Stuffing. The stuffing starts with a cornbread base that’s mixed with apples, dried cranberries, and herbs to give it a savory kick that will have your guests smiling.

17. Hand pies

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Need a little something to hold you over until Thanksgiving dinner gets started? Check out Trader Joe’s Apple and Pumpkin Hand Pies, which are packed with pumpkin puree, apples, pumpkin spice, and more. They are sure to be a hit with your hungry guests while the turkey is cooking and the table is being set.

18. Casserole bites

Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Don’t serve your guests a boring traditional green bean casserole again this year. Instead, grab some Green Bean Casserole Bites from Trader Joe’s. The bites include green bean casserole and fried onions packed in a flaky fillo cup that is sure to make your guests excited about a fun twist on a Thanksgiving classic.

Bottom line

refrina/Adobe

Have fun at your Thanksgiving celebrations with unique Trader Joe’s options. And remember to check your wallet for the best credit cards for groceries if you’re trying to save some extra cash for the holiday season.

