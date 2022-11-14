ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FinanceBuzz

18 of the Best Thanksgiving Foods You Can Get at Trader Joe’s

By Jenny Cohen
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2zEP_0jAiTv0S00

Trader Joe’s is a great place to pick up new or unusual foods at affordable prices .

But have you considered going to Trader Joe’s to grab items for your Thanksgiving dinner? The store may have plenty of things that could make delicious additions to your table.

So whether you’re having a big feast for a large group of friends and family or a small gathering, here are some things to grab at Trader Joe’s to help you save money on groceries.

6 Clever Ways To Crush Your Debt Today

1. Turkey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QY0EU_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Yes, you can get your turkey from Trader Joe’s instead of a traditional grocery store. The great thing about Trader Joe’s is your local store may have more options such as brined, kosher, or organic versions to cook up on Thanksgiving.

2. Bisque

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4LSF_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Start off your dinner table with a hearty Pumpkin Bisque from Trader Joe’s. The retailer’s version of bisque includes a thick, cream-based infused with pumpkin and fall spices like nutmeg and cinnamon to give it a warm feeling before you serve your turkey.

Get expert advice on making more money - sent straight to your inbox.

3. Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t13Hn_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Add a pop of color to your dinner plates with Trader Joe’s Harvest Apple Salad Kit. The kit includes a spring mix of salad greens with pecans and apple cinnamon chips along with an apple vinaigrette that’s sure to be a hit for those family and friends who like some extra greens on their Thanksgiving plate.

4. Mac and cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UAYmc_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s has taken a special spin on a classic with its Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Bites. The bites include macaroni and butternut squash mixed in with cheddar and gouda cheeses as well as holiday spices in a breadcrumb shell.

5. Pumpkin pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeejK_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Who doesn’t love a traditional pumpkin pie for dessert? Grab one from Trader Joe’s. The store’s traditional pie comes in a 9-inch size with a flaky crust and pumpkin puree mixed with traditional spices like cinnamon and cloves to give it an extra kick.

6. Tart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phuOc_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

If you have guests who want something a little less traditional, consider picking up a French Apple Tart. The Trader Joe’s version includes apples laid in a shortbread crust with a hint of vanilla and an apricot glaze on top to make it super tasty for guests.

11 legit ways to make extra money

7. Mineral water

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6YsH_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

For your guests who don’t want alcohol, grab some Sparkling Green Apple Mineral Water to go along with their meals. The bubbly drink has a light, crisp apple taste that will appeal to young and old who aren’t going to partake of alcoholic beverages.

8. Vegetable hash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdSin_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

If you’re looking for something a little different as a vegetable option, consider Trader Joe’s Holiday Vegetable Hash. The mix of squash, sweet potatoes, and red onions along with plenty of spices could be a great addition to your stuffing or a good option if you’re making soup with your leftover turkey.

9. Chips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lyIp_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Give your guests a fun snack while they’re watching football and waiting for dinner to be ready. Trader Joe’s offers Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips, a twist on traditional chips with a blend of seasonings that will get you and your guests in the mood for a Thanksgiving feast.

10. Wine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PiW68_0jAiTv0S00 Kristina Blokhin/Adobe

Trader Joe’s is well known for its “Two Buck Chuck,” and there’s no reason for you to be embarrassed putting it on your table for Thanksgiving. You may want to consider a pinot noir or riesling to go along with your turkey, and Trader Joe’s has plenty of affordable options for you to choose from.

11. Burrito

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRvJR_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

If you’re working on a Thanksgiving dinner for one, try a Trader Joe’s burrito. The retailer has come up with a unique Roasted Turkey and Sweet Potato Burrito that may be great as a dinner option or to sneak off and eat if your aunt’s turkey turns out dry again this year.

6 Clever Ways To Crush Your Debt Today

12. Donuts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzxPi_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Start off an intense day of cooking with some Maple Glazed Donuts. The classic donuts are infused with maple syrup to give them an extra dose of deliciousness and covered in a sweet maple glaze to give them a pop of extra goodness in the morning.

13. Cranberry sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzhiV_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

If you love cranberry sauce but don’t like those rings around your sauce from the basic canned stuff, try Trader Joe’s Cranberry Sauce. The seasonal sauce is perfect as a side dish, and you can choose from either a jellied version or a fresh cranberry version depending on what you prefer.

14. Hummus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lT4Rf_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

You may not think of hummus as a traditional Thanksgiving food, but the Pumpkin Spice Hummus at Trader Joe’s could be a great twist for your appetizer dishes. Consider serving it with crackers or perhaps even cinnamon sugar pita chips to give it a little extra sweetness.

15. Turkey-free roast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQNPn_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

If you’re concerned about finding something tasty for your vegan friends and family, grab Trader Joe’s Breaded Turkey-Less Stuffed Roast. The vegan roast is made with wheat gluten and stuffed with wild rice, cranberries, onions, and celery. It’s a delicious twist on a Thanksgiving classic that is sure to make your vegan guests happy.

16. Stuffing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOH56_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Stuffing is one of those great side dishes that everyone looks forward to at Thanksgiving, so grab some Trader Joe’s Cornbread Stuffing. The stuffing starts with a cornbread base that’s mixed with apples, dried cranberries, and herbs to give it a savory kick that will have your guests smiling.

7 Ways to Stretch Every Retirement Dollar

17. Hand pies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oZVh_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Need a little something to hold you over until Thanksgiving dinner gets started? Check out Trader Joe’s Apple and Pumpkin Hand Pies, which are packed with pumpkin puree, apples, pumpkin spice, and more. They are sure to be a hit with your hungry guests while the turkey is cooking and the table is being set.

18. Casserole bites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CQQm_0jAiTv0S00 Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Don’t serve your guests a boring traditional green bean casserole again this year. Instead, grab some Green Bean Casserole Bites from Trader Joe’s. The bites include green bean casserole and fried onions packed in a flaky fillo cup that is sure to make your guests excited about a fun twist on a Thanksgiving classic.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPivR_0jAiTv0S00 refrina/Adobe

Have fun at your Thanksgiving celebrations with unique Trader Joe’s options. And remember to check your wallet for the best credit cards for groceries if you’re trying to save some extra cash for the holiday season.

More from FinanceBuzz:

Comments / 0

Related
FinanceBuzz

15 Cities You Won't Be Able to Afford in 5 Years

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Some...
COLORADO STATE
FinanceBuzz

17 Cult-Favorite Trader Joe’s Products That are Totally Worth It

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Trader...
Money

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
LivingCheap

Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022

If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
HAWAII STATE
The Penny Hoarder

Trader Joe’s vs. Whole Foods: Where Should You Shop to Save Money?

Trader Joe's and Whole Foods both offer an array of natural and organic foods. Tina Russell and Carmen Mandato/The Penny Hoarder. Shoppers who prefer natural or organic foods usually have two choices in their neighborhood: Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods. While grocery stores increasingly stock natural or organic foods,...
Mashed

Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
FinanceBuzz

12 Thanksgiving Foods That Will Cost You More This Year

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Higher...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

How Much Can You Save Shopping at Trader Joe's? We Do the Math

It turns out there are a lot of us who just love Trader Joe's. It's the No. 1 grocery store in the US based on "popularity," or people with a positive opinion about the store, according to analytics group YouGov. Being firmly among this group, I can attest that the reasons for our undying affection not only have to do with TJ's superior and often one-of-a-kind proprietary products, but also a sense that shopping at Trader Joe's is easy on the budget (if not the psyche, depending on the crowdedness of your local Joe's).
WHNT News 19

Which foods are unsafe to feed my pets on Thanksgiving?

(WHNT) – While enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, it’s tough not to share table scraps with our adorable four-footed family members. But some traditional Thanksgiving dishes can be dangerous for dogs and cats. Here are key tips for what we can feed our furry friends provided by the American Kennel...
FinanceBuzz

11 Trader Joe's Products to Buy if You Only Have $100

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. With...
FinanceBuzz

Why Do So Many People Love Shopping at Aldi?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Inflation...
News Channel 25

Walmart’s best grocery deals under $10 for your Thanksgiving dinner

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There’s no getting around it — Thanksgiving dinner is going to...
Mashed

When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?

Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
NEW MEXICO STATE
FinanceBuzz

11 Foolish Ways People Waste Money at Costco

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Do...
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

661
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy