Homeless man hospitalized after CHP found him with major injuries on Highway 101
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Identifies Victim who Died After Walking onto Highway 101
The Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man who died after walking on Highway 101 near Fairview Ave last week. The Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau is reporting the pedestrian decedent is 29-year-old Michael Saffold from Goleta. Saffold's obituary can be read here. By the edhat staff.
Deputies' shooting of man in Providence Landing near Lompoc deemed justified
Two sheriff’s deputies who shot a man near Lompoc earlier this year will not be held criminally liable for their actions, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.
CHP asks for witness information in Saturday highway shooting
California Highway Patrol in Buellton is asking the public for any witness information on a highway shooting outside of Lompoc on Saturday, Nov. 12. The post CHP asks for witness information in Saturday highway shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
29-year-old identified in fatal car vs pedestrian accident
Santa Maria Police Department make second arrest in October shooting
Suspect in Taft manhunt arrested
A manhunt out of Taft took place on Sunday afternoon, November 13th. The suspect in a pursuit and standoff with police has been arrested.
Emergency services respond to gas leak in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara Edhat
Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt
A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
Kern County Fire Department fights Inyokern mobile home blaze
The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) responded to a mobile home fire in Inyokern on Wednesday, November 16th.
Second teen suspect arrested in Santa Maria shooting
Santa Maria police have arrested a second person in connection with a shooting that seriously injured two teens in early October.
Bakersfield Now
Wasco city council moves forward with creating police department
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Wasco's City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Charlie Fivecoat as the Transitional Chief of Police at their meeting Tuesday night. This is in response to the council directing city staff to begin the process of starting up a local police department earlier this...
Ex-husband of Simi Valley woman found dead formally charged with her murder
The ex-husband of the Simi Valley mother of two who was found dead over the weekend has been formally charged with her murder.
Lake Isabella man dead following crash on Mountain Hwy 99
One man is dead and another is injured following a crash on Mountain Highway 99 around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The crash took place south of Corral Creek.
2 teens arrested following carjacking, car chase in Bakersfield
Two teenage boys were arrested on Monday night, November 14th, following a carjacking that led to a car chase that began in East Bakersfield and damaged multiple vehicles in Southwest Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Shooting threat to Valley Plaza Mall called in from out of state
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating whether a shooting threat called into the Valley Plaza Mall on Monday was credible. Officers responded to the Target around 9:08 pm following a report of someone threatening to shoot people inside the mall. When they arrived they didn't...
kclu.org
New details released about murder of Ventura County woman
Ventura County prosecutors now say a man accused of killing his estranged wife used a knife in the attack. Rachel Castillo disappeared from her Simi Valley apartment last Thursday. Simi Valley Police say there was blood, and other evidence of a violent attack, so they immediately launched a widespread search. The 25-year-old woman’s body was found Sunday in the Antelope Valley.
Man sentenced for deadly mistaken identity shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted fatally shooting a woman he mistook for a rival gang member has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Keontay Shoemake, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder. He had faced life without parole if convicted as originally charged in the […]
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
Authorities identify woman found dead following Tanglewood house fire
Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after a fire broke out in a Tanglewood house last month.
