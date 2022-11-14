ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt

A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
ORCUTT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wasco city council moves forward with creating police department

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Wasco's City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Charlie Fivecoat as the Transitional Chief of Police at their meeting Tuesday night. This is in response to the council directing city staff to begin the process of starting up a local police department earlier this...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Shooting threat to Valley Plaza Mall called in from out of state

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating whether a shooting threat called into the Valley Plaza Mall on Monday was credible. Officers responded to the Target around 9:08 pm following a report of someone threatening to shoot people inside the mall. When they arrived they didn't...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kclu.org

New details released about murder of Ventura County woman

Ventura County prosecutors now say a man accused of killing his estranged wife used a knife in the attack. Rachel Castillo disappeared from her Simi Valley apartment last Thursday. Simi Valley Police say there was blood, and other evidence of a violent attack, so they immediately launched a widespread search. The 25-year-old woman’s body was found Sunday in the Antelope Valley.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man sentenced for deadly mistaken identity shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted fatally shooting a woman he mistook for a rival gang member has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Keontay Shoemake, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder. He had faced life without parole if convicted as originally charged in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

