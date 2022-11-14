Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Inmates move to new Trinity County Jail facility
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Trinity County inmates are being housed in a brand new jail. They were taken in small groups to the brand new detention facility in Weaverville Wednesday. It was moving day for the 45 inmates in custody. They were loaded into vans at the old jail in...
krcrtv.com
Man missing from Trinity County for six months found alive
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A man who had been missing from Trinity County since May was found alive and well on Wednesday, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. Frederick Montes was first reported missing from Weaverville on May 13. The TCSO said Montes had gone missing before, but...
krcrtv.com
Bookkeeper arrested on embezzlement charge related to Eureka dance studio
EUREKA, Calif. — A woman who served as a bookkeeper of a Eureka non-profit dance studio and the Humboldt County Fair Board was arrested Tuesday on an embezzlement warrant. The Eureka Police Department first confirmed to the North Coast Journal that Nina Tafarella was taken into custody by Ferndale Police following an ongoing investigation.
krcrtv.com
New partnership at Mad River Community Hospital to train North Coast nurses
MAD RIVER, Calif. — Mad River Community Hospital (MRCH) has announced a partnership with Western Governors University (WGU) that would reportedly provide training to healthcare workers in Northern California, including the ability to earn bachelor's and master's degrees. In a press release, the organization stated that residents interested in...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for felony vandalism in Fortuna
FORTUNA, Calif. — Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly broke the window out of a house. According to HCSO, deputies responded to a report on the 100 block of Hansen Drive near Fortuna after reports of an unwanted person attempting to break-in. Thirtyeight-year-old Kristopher Mobley, Jr. was reportedly spotted near a broken window of the house.
krcrtv.com
Woman arrested in Eureka for fentanyl and meth possession
EUREKA, Calif. — On Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant for a home on Togo street in Eureka. They were investigating the illicit sale of narcotics in that area. Deputies said they arrived at the home and detained multiple people including...
krcrtv.com
Missing Bridgeville woman found dead by Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies
BRIDGEVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has located the remains of 71-year-old Patricia Ribeiro after she went missing in the Bridgeville Area last August. Officials said the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call on Friday regarding skeletal remains near a private road off...
