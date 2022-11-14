ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jackson Hole Radio

Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park

A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
WYOMING STATE
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous National Parks

America is home to some of the world's most majestic and beautiful national parks. But with that beauty comes danger. These parks have many hazards, both natural and man-made. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Sheridan Media

One Killed In Vehicle Collision In Grand Teton National Park

At approximately 11am on Wednesday, November 9th, Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 89 in Grand Teton National Park. Park rangers responded to the scene involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Teton Point Turnout. The two occupants from the SUV...
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?

Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Gardiner, Montana Welcomes Back Visitors as Yellowstone National Park Fully Reopens

Following Yellowstone National Park reopening its north entrance and the road to Mammoth Hot Springs, Gardiner, Montana has officially welcomed back visitors. As previously reported, Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs (Old Gardiner Road) is now open to regular visitor traffic. Contractors completed the striping on October 29th. The reopening comes months after the devastating flooding that caused closures to multiple roads.
GARDINER, MT
The Associated Press

Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has temporarily restricted wolf hunting and trapping near Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and imposed tighter statewide limits on killing the predators, over concerns that looser hunting rules adopted last year in the Republican-controlled state could harm their population. State officials authorized the killing of 450 wolves during the winter of 2021-22, but ended up shutting down hunting near Yellowstone National Park after 23 wolves from the park were killed, most of them in Montana. Conservation groups last month sued over 2021 laws passed by the Legislature that were intended to curb gray wolf numbers by making it easier to kill them. The laws allowed the use of snares, which some consider inhumane, and led to rules that allow individuals to kill up to 20 wolves each — 10 from hunting and 10 from trapping. Attorneys for WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote argued that rules in place for this winter would hurt wolf populations and interfere with management of the animals on federal lands such as Yellowstone, where hunting is not allowed.
MONTANA STATE
Thrillist

Winter in Yellowstone Means One Thing: Wolf-Spotting

Most people head out to the Wild West in desolate wintertime for one thing only: skiing some of the best terrain North America has to offer (we’re looking at you, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort). But what most travelers don’t realize is that Yellowstone in the wintertime is a completely different way to experience the world’s first national park. It’s snowcapped, it’s raw, and it’s full of wildlife. While the bears are busy hibernating, there’s a whole world of fuzzy critters lurking in the picturesque, frozen wonderland—and elusive gray wolves that nearly went extinct from the park in the 1920s.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: Yellowstone Bears vs. Kodiak Bear

Sometimes, members of a species start to change if they are left alone in a single part of the world for long enough. That is the case with the Kodiak bear, a subspecies of brown bear that have become the second-largest type of bear in the world today. They are only surpassed by the polar bear. Meanwhile, the term “Yellowstone bears” refers to the grizzly bear or black bear population in Yellowstone National Park. These bears represent typical sizes for their species. Today, we’re going to imagine an epic battle between these Yellowstone bears vs a Kodiak bear and see how the larger animal would fare.

