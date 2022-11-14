ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Quincy man facing charges after woman kidnapped from MBTA station, raped repeatedly

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Christian M. Lynch, 26, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday on multiple charges.

A woman in her 60s was kidnapped from the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy Saturday and repeatedly raped before being left in a mall parking lot in Brockton. Her assailant is now facing charges.

Christian M. Lynch, 26, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday on multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation, and assault and battery on a person age 60 or older. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail, according to court documents obtained by The Boston Globe.

The unidentified victim was walking to work Saturday morning when Lynch kidnapped her from the MBTA station, prosecutors from the Norfolk district attorney’s office said. She was taken to a location where she was repeatedly stranged and subjected to hours of sexual assault, the Globe reported.

Later that evening, the woman was driven to the Westgate Mall in Brockton, and “released” in the parking lot, the Globe reported. She drew the attention of a passerby who contacted authorities. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital shortly after, according to Boston 25 News.

According to the Globe, prosecutors said Lynch allegedly tried to kidnap another woman earlier at the same MBTA station but was not successful.

Lynch was found in his car by Quincy police not long after the incident, NBC Boston reported, and admitted to the crime.

Lynch’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 23.

ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

