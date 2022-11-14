Wondering when KCMO will plow your street? What the city’s snow removal plan says

When snow arrives in Kansas City, things can get hectic. Roads are filled with snow and with so many snow plows available, residents are left wondering when their streets will be cleared.

When will your street be plowed? Here’s what to know about Kansas City snow removal

WHAT STREETS DO SNOW PLOWS PRIORITIZE?

Kansas City has two different snow plowing programs, called the arterial program for major streets, and the residential program for side streets. A city representative told The Star last winter that every street in the city falls under one of these two programs.

Both arterial and residential programs receive the following treatment:

Pretreating the roads with salt, brine, a liquid salt solution and “ice ban” 24 hours or more before storms arrive.

Expanding snow removal service to 24 hours a day on residential routes.

Curb-to-curb plowing on all streets. (Previously, only one travel lane would be cleared.)

Plowing multi-lane arterial streets with multiple trucks to ensure the street is fully cleared on the first pass.

Adding 50 new vehicles to the snow removal team by changing existing vehicles to become plows and rebuilding the existing fleet with newer plows.

Suspending trash and recycling during storms to make drivers available for plowing snow and to reduce the number of other vehicles on the road.

Deploying new technology to track the exact locations of plows, digital plow route management and progress tracking of all routes. Check out the snow plow map here .

Arterial routes, such as Main Street, North Oak Trafficway, Holmes Street, Wornall Road and Barry Road, also get this:

Large dump trucks

Plow width with a minimum of 10 feet

Plow and salt

Residential routes, which are your neighborhood streets, receive this treatment:

Smaller pickup trucks, plus larger trucks where possible

7.5 foot plow width

Plowing and salting

WHEN CAN I EXPECT MY NEIGHBORHOOD STREET TO BE PLOWED?

The city said it depends on the plow driver’s route. The drivers operate in 12-hour shifts and typically get through their route in that time frame. Some routes have multiple drivers, meaning they could treat side streets faster or slower depending on who’s available.

The arterial program for major roads will always begin before the snow starts, as they pre-treat the roads. They’re also on route when it starts snowing.

Plowing streets on the residential program will begin at the beginning of the storm if the storm rolls in during working hours or if the night shift is already working. Otherwise, the residential drivers start their shifts at 6 a.m.

Snow plow map for Kansas City

Green: a vehicle passed in the last 0 to 4 hours

Yellow: a vehicle passed in the last 4 to 8 hours

Orange: a vehicle passed in the last 8 to 16 hours

Purple: a vehicle passed in the last 16 to 24 hours

Blue: a vehicle passed in the last 24 to 48 hours

HOW MANY TRUCKS AND PLOW DRIVERS DOES THE CITY HAVE?

KCMO city representative Sherae Honeycutt said that Kansas City currently has 290 snow removal vehicles to cover 37 main routes and 66 residential routes, 24 hours a day during a snowstorm.

They’ll have over 400 drivers between multiple departments and employees within the city who are trained, so when there is a weather event they can focus on plowing and clearing snow.

WHICH STREETS ARE THE CITY’S RESPONSIBILITY, AND WHICH ONES ARE THE STATE’S RESPONSIBILITY?

The Missouri Department of Transportation treats the highways such as I-70, while Kansas City takes its streets. Some streets and neighborhoods are private, meaning they have privately-owned snow removal services to assist their area.

You can find which neighborhoods and streets are private by using the city’s parcel viewer and selecting “street row” under platting.

WHAT CAN I DO IF MY STREET HASN’T BEEN PLOWED OR IS STILL SLIPPERY?

You can report your unplowed street to the city. You can either use the myKCMO app to report streets that need plowing, call 311 or go to the KCMO website and select “snow” as the issue . The city asks that you wait 24 hours after the snow has stopped before reporting.

WHAT ABOUT SIDEWALKS?

That’s on the property owner. A city ordinance states that you have to remove the snow on the sidewalk in front of your property in a timely manner.

If your street isn’t plowed, you can also let The Star know at kcq@kcstar.com.

