villages-news.com
Plenty of entertainment on tap in The Villages this holiday season
The holiday season is here and for Maestro Bill Doherty and his singers, that means a musical trip to Broadway. The concert is called “Broadway Showstoppers,” and will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in Savannah Center. The list of show tunes comes from such classics as: “The...
villages-news.com
John Strassel Jr.
John Charles Strassel Jr. (Jack) of the Villages, FL passed away on November 8th, 2022 with Lynn Coyle, his partner of 7 years, by his side. Jack was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 28th, 1934. He attended Chaminade High School and Hofstra University. After graduating he joined the Navy where he served his country as a Communications Officer and traveled all over the world to places such as Saudi Arabia and Africa. When Jack returned from his service- he married Margaret (Maggie) McGroarty in 1962. They lived in and traveled to many places together as a result of Jack’s successful career with AT&T where he was the Global Director of Procurement. Their love for golf, tennis and travel led to many life long friendships and many happy memories.Jack was a wonderful father, husband, partner, son-in-law, athlete and friend and he will be missed by all who remain and welcomed home by those that have gone before him.
villages-news.com
‘Sound of Music’ shows rescheduled after tropical storm postponement
“The Sound of Music” performances postponed due to weather earlier this month, have been rescheduled for Nov. 23 at 2 and 7 p.m. in Savannah Center. For ticket holders to the sold-out Nov. 10 shows, The Villages Entertainment will contact you to offer tickets to the new Nov. 23 shows.
villages-news.com
Richard James Richards
Richard James Richards (Dick) passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 14 at the age of 81. Dick was born on July 24, 1941 in Lorain, Ohio to Alice and Frederick Richards. Dick graduated from J. F. Kennedy College in Omaha, Nebraska in 1970 and proudly served his...
Villages Daily Sun
Club raises walls on new Lady Lake home
Tears traced a path down Nicole Benton’s cheeks as she helped raise up the first wall of the home that will soon belong to her. On Tuesday, Benton and her two children helped lift the wood frames for the first four walls of their future home in Lady Lake. It’s being built by The Villages Habitat for Humanity Club, which is affiliated with Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter. The Benton home is the club’s third house, and it will be the first house members finish in 2023. Sally Read, co-president of the club in The Villages, said the members do all the fundraising needed to build the homes. It costs $15,000 for the club to have exclusive rights to build each house. “We do constant fundraising, but it’s always worth it,” she said. “I’ll help raise whatever it takes to build homes for these families.”
villages-news.com
William E. Wallace
William “Billy” E. Wallace, 76, of Oxford, FL passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born January 19, 1946, in Wildwood, FL to Raymond Joseph and Jewell Louise (nee Connell) Wallace. Billy graduated Wildwood High School and shortly after began working for the railroad, eventually retiring from...
villages-news.com
Mary Frances Bricco
Mary Frances Bricco, age 85, of The Villages, Florida, died Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on May 23, 1937, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna (Liebold) Lotz. She married Ronald Bricco on May 25, 1957, in Bellaire, Ohio. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2005.
Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida
I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
villages-news.com
Carolyn Leshane
Carolyn Leshane, 69, of The Villages, FL passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was born September 29, 1953 in Stamford, CT to William and Mary (nee Graboski) Traska. She graduated from Southern CT University with degrees in Special Ed and Psychology. She started her career at Riverview Children’s Hospital in Middletown, CT and finished at Aetna Insurance in Hartford coordinating Enterprise Implementation. She retired to N. Eastham on Cape Cod in 2001, and raised two special pet therapy dogs, Helito and Rosie for visits to various Cape facilities. She left the Cape in 2013 for the Villages, FL.
WCJB
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
Wednesday: Farm Share food giveaway in Lady Lake
Lake County, Fla. — Some Lake County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Wednesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lady Lake. Organizers said the...
villages-news.com
Shirley Woods
Shirley Reed Campbell Woods, 95, died peacefully Monday, October 17, 2022, in The Villages, Florida, where she has been a resident for 22 years. Shirley was born in Joplin, MO on August 15, 1927. She attended Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, IL, where she met her husband of 63 years, Charles Ira Woods, Jr, who passed away in 2013. They married December 4, 1948, and together they raised three children. Chuck and Shirley traveled extensively together, most notably spending three years living in Singapore, and eventually retired to Keowee Key, SC, before moving to The Villages. She will be remembered by her loved ones for her sharp wit, good humor, stylish fashion sense, and generous heart.
Old Sugar Mill Pancake House hosts grand reopening at De Leon Springs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is back open in De Leon Springs State Park, this time under new management. The restaurant’s new operator, Guest Services Inc., hosted its grand reopening on Wednesday, a month after the restaurant reopened. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
villages-news.com
Dr. Nelson Randolph Moore
Dr. Nelson Randolph Moore, aged 88 years, passed from this life into the arms of his Savior on November 9, 2022 at Trinity Springs Assisted Living in Oxford, Florida. Nelson is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Gail Lance Moore. Nelson and Gail met at Aliquippa High School in Pennsylvania in 1952. They attended Shippensburg State Teachers College where Nelson played varsity football. They were wed on May 31, 1957. From 1957 to 1959 Nelson served in the Army Third Division in Germany where their son Randy Paul Moore was born. Their daughter Gaynel Moore Cross was born in 1961 in Aliquippa. In 1962 they moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to obtain teaching positions. Nelson received a master’s degree from FAU and a Doctorate degree from Nova Southeastern University. Throughout his thirty-year career with the School System of Broward County he served as a teacher, elementary school principal, director of elementary, middle and high schools and associate superintendent of curriculum.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
villages-news.com
Residents hound CDD 7 board on strained relationship with Lake Sumter
Residents fearful of losing services are continuing to hound the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on its strained relationship with the Lake Sumter Community Development District Board. Last month, an angry mob of residents demanded the CDD 7 supervisors drop a process that would have initiated “conflict resolution”...
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
floridaing.com
Restaurants in Wildwood Florida: Surprising Eats You’ll Love
When it comes to food, restaurants in Wildwood Florida are a hidden gem. Whether you are looking for a quick bite or a fancy dinner, you will be able to find it in Wildwood. When most people think of Florida, they think of Orlando and all of the fun theme parks. What they don’t think about is the quieter, more relaxed side of Florida that can be found in places like Wildwood.
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
orangeobserver.com
Dairy Queen opening Nov. 22
Good things come to those who wait — including the opening of the DQ Grill & Chill Dairy Queen restaurant in Winter Garden. The city of Winter Garden has issued the store’s certificate of occupancy, and the DQ doors will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 14180 W. Colonial Drive.
