ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoIW7_0jAiREHJ00

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards. The awards ceremony will be held on November 17 at 7 p.m. at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The 46 recipients include individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The awards recognize those who show a commitment to volunteerism, service, or philanthropy.

The Governor’s Service Awards have been presented since 1994.

“We are proud to recognize this remarkable group of Michiganders who are an inspiration when it comes to helping others,” said Michigan Community Service Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes. “Their service has strengthened communities and made our state more resilient.”

“Michigan succeeds because of Michiganders who go above and beyond to serve their communities and lift up others,” said Governor Whitmer. “This year’s winners get things done even when nobody’s looking because they know that every contribution makes a huge impact. I am honored to present the Governor’s Service Awards to this year’s 46 recipients and urge every Michigander to get involved in their community so we can move our state forward together.”

A list of the recipients can be found below:

  • Lifetime Humanitarian Award : Gail Perry-Mason (Detroit)
  • Governor George Romney Lifetime Achievement Award : Marlowe Stoudamire (posthumously)
  • Philanthropist Award : Izzo Legacy Family Fund (East Lansing)
  • Civic Engagement Impact Award : Astrid Fan (East Lansing), Krish Ghosalkar (Troy), John Wesley Cromer, Jr. (Detroit), Irene Sinclair (Southfield), Paul Charette (Lansing), USP4GG Michigan (Sterling Heights), Challenge Detroit (Detroit)
  • Community Impact Award : Ava Bunao (Troy), Barbara Matney (Warrendale), Ford Resource and Engagement Center – Detroit East (Detroit), Michael Kent (Traverse City), Jane Beach (Edmore), Grow Benzie (Benzie County), Antionette Buckley (Flint)
  • Corporate Social Impact Award : Barton Malow (Southfield), Caster Concepts (Albion), Detroit Pistons (Detroit), Hemlock Semiconductor (Hemlock), Lake Trust Credit Union (Brighton)
  • Environmental Impact Award : Lorana Jinkerson (Marquette), Akshitha Sahu (Troy), Manistique Community Treehouse Center (Manistique), Peace Tree Parks (Detroit)
  • Health Impact Award : Katherine Health (West Bloomfield), Alison Jakubcin (Alpena), Jim Kaski (St. Clair County), Dr. Michael Lutz (Rochester Hills), Dr. Amy Yorke (Flint), Gleaners (Southeast Michigan), Lighthouse (Oakland County)
  • National Service Impact Award : Cortnie Parish (Howell), Thomas Steele (Swartz Creek), June Swift (Grand Rapids), YouthWork AmeriCorps- Child and Family Services of NW MI (Traverse City), Economic Opportunity Coaching Corps AmeriCorps – Peckham, Inc. (Lansing)
  • Youth Services Impact Award : Kimber Bishop-Yanke (Birmingham), Diane Feenstra (Traverse City), Stephen D. Mayfield (Flint), Cathrine Overshire (posthumously), Elizabeth Voglewede (St. Joseph), Career Technical Education Committee (Marquette and Alger Counties), Detroit Economic Club (Detroit), Rhonda Walker Foundation (Detroit)

The 2022 Governor’s Service Awards will be held on November 17 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 37

Al
3d ago

How Come Dixon Didn't Receive Either A Civic Engagement Impact Award or Community Impact Award For Her Bring Awareness To Gov. Witchmer Lies and Death Reign To Seniors and Business Killing of 3000 Businesses.GUESS NOTHING TO SEE HERE....

Reply(1)
21
B K
3d ago

Notice she's wearing her serpent attire to announce the honors of her minions.

Reply(1)
23
Libtard Du-mass
3d ago

hey Gretch, receive this.......🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

Reply
23
Related
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet

Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
WESTLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Granted $100M to Replace Lead Pipe Lines in 80K Homes

As part of DWSD’s Full Lead Service Line Replacement) program, staff begin community education outreach and contractors are excavating and replacing lead service lines in Detroit neighborhoods (2021). Photos courtesy of Detroit Water and Sewage Department. The city of Detroit is being awarded a cumulative $100 million fund to...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Wayne County Chief Financial Officer Hughey Newsome Resigns

Newsome joined Wayne County in 2020 and has been a force in improving Wayne County’s financial outlook which includes increased ratings across the world’s top-three credit-rating agencies. With sound financial planning, fiscal management and operational restructuring, the County’s economic footing has grown under Newsome’s leadership. “Hughey...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police

Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
DETROIT, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy