ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Harvest Hope and Lt. Governor help single mothers experiencing food insecurity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Harvest Hope Food Bank is bringing awareness to single mothers in South Carolina who are struggling to feed their children. Today during a special volunteer event, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and the SC Women in Leadership volunteered to pack thanksgiving boxes and discuss the challenges single mothers are facing to feed their children. According to Harvest Hope, 24% of single mothers are experiencing food insecurity in South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
Government Technology

Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal

(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wgac.com

The No. 1 Tourist Traps In Georgia and South Carolina

Every state has them. Tourist Traps. I’ve always wondered about the official definition, so here it is according the dictionary:. tourist trap noun : a place that attracts and exploits tourists. I don’t agree with that entirely. Attracts? Yes. Exploits? Not necessarily. Bestlifeonline.com listed their biggest tourist traps in...
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces 2022 Angel charities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 2022 Angel charities were recognized by SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond with a plaque for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources. The representatives from the ten organizations were in attendance at the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex for the conference. The nominated...
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wach.com

Child rescued from 20-foot-deep well in South Carolina

TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — A child was rescued from a well in South Carolina Monday afternoon. Taylors Fire and Rescue said they responded at 2 p.m. to a child that had fallen into an old well that was approximately 20 feet deep. When units arrived they found a young...
TAYLORS, SC
WYFF4.com

Scam involving SNAP benefits in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in South Carolina you need to know about a scam making the rounds. The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the phishing campaign involves texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says it will never send...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Poultry Site

Flock of domesticated birds in South Carolina tests positive for HPAI

A mixed flock of domesticated birds on a Beaufort County farm tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that is affecting 45 states across the country, according to Clemson University's Clemson News last week. Dead birds were submitted to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center (CVDC),...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
americanhistorycentral.com

The South Carolina Ordinance of Nullification, 1832

The South Carolina Ordinance of Nullification was a proclamation issued by South Carolina that said certain legislation passed by the federal government was unconstitutional. As a result, South Carolina “nullified” the Tariff of 1828 and the Tariff of 1832. Tariffs raised prices on imported goods and products by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy