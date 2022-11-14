Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
abccolumbia.com
Harvest Hope and Lt. Governor help single mothers experiencing food insecurity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Harvest Hope Food Bank is bringing awareness to single mothers in South Carolina who are struggling to feed their children. Today during a special volunteer event, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and the SC Women in Leadership volunteered to pack thanksgiving boxes and discuss the challenges single mothers are facing to feed their children. According to Harvest Hope, 24% of single mothers are experiencing food insecurity in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
SC receives an ‘F’ in March of Dimes annual report card
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO/CNN)-The rate of premature birth is on the rise in the United States. The March of Dimes is out with its annual report card. It says the pre-term birth rate rose 4% from 2020 to hit 10.5% last year – representing a 15-year high. On its grading...
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
WMBF
South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue was part of a scene in the Conway area on Thursday. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed to WMBF News that the SCDOR was at a location in the area of Cates Bay Highway. No further information was immediately available.
Government Technology
Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal
(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
wgac.com
The No. 1 Tourist Traps In Georgia and South Carolina
Every state has them. Tourist Traps. I’ve always wondered about the official definition, so here it is according the dictionary:. tourist trap noun : a place that attracts and exploits tourists. I don’t agree with that entirely. Attracts? Yes. Exploits? Not necessarily. Bestlifeonline.com listed their biggest tourist traps in...
Efforts renew to increase safety at senior care facilities in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Darrell Hudson and his family went to sing Christmas carols to his mother at a Lexington County care facility in December 2019, she was nowhere to be found. "She wasn’t in her room and nobody knew where she was at," Hudson said. Hudson said...
abccolumbia.com
SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces 2022 Angel charities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 2022 Angel charities were recognized by SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond with a plaque for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources. The representatives from the ten organizations were in attendance at the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex for the conference. The nominated...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Wednesday Headlines: Latest weekly COVID-19 cases in South Carolina & US Senate passes COVID emergency rescind resolution
Wednesday headlines: DHEC released the latest weekly COVID-19 case numbers in South Carolina. The U.S. Senate has passed a resolution to rescind the COVID-19 emergency declaration.
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
wach.com
South Carolina lung cancer survival rate among worst in nation, study shows
WPDE — The American Lung Association has released its 2022 "State of Lung Cancer" report, and doctors say South Carolinians should be concerned. The 5th annual report shows the toll of lung cancer in the state; it examines key indicators including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
wach.com
Child rescued from 20-foot-deep well in South Carolina
TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — A child was rescued from a well in South Carolina Monday afternoon. Taylors Fire and Rescue said they responded at 2 p.m. to a child that had fallen into an old well that was approximately 20 feet deep. When units arrived they found a young...
WYFF4.com
Scam involving SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in South Carolina you need to know about a scam making the rounds. The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the phishing campaign involves texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says it will never send...
The Poultry Site
Flock of domesticated birds in South Carolina tests positive for HPAI
A mixed flock of domesticated birds on a Beaufort County farm tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that is affecting 45 states across the country, according to Clemson University's Clemson News last week. Dead birds were submitted to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center (CVDC),...
Drivers beware: Deer mating season underway in South Carolina
With deer mating season active until the end of November, officials are urging people to be cautious while driving.
Respiratory illness cases rising in South Carolina
There has been a rise in respiratory illnesses in the state including the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
americanhistorycentral.com
The South Carolina Ordinance of Nullification, 1832
The South Carolina Ordinance of Nullification was a proclamation issued by South Carolina that said certain legislation passed by the federal government was unconstitutional. As a result, South Carolina “nullified” the Tariff of 1828 and the Tariff of 1832. Tariffs raised prices on imported goods and products by...
$5 million grant designed to help South Carolina teacher retention issues
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — WSAV has detailed the teacher shortage throughout the Lowcountry and the entire nation for months. Now, the federal government is stepping in to help one local college and the Beaufort County School district with their issue. There were 1,600 teacher openings in the state of South Carolina last year, which […]
