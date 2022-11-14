ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans roll past Green Bay Packers with 27-17 road win

GREEN BAY, Wis. − The Tennessee Titans continue to do their thing as well as any team in football. The Titans took down the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday from Lambeau Field. Tennessee's defense held Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his offense to below 300 yards and below 5 yards per play and stopping the Packers four times to hold onto a two-score fourth-quarter lead. ...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to awesome Derrick Henry trick play

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry has been known as undoubtedly one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL. He showed that off in an extremely unconventional way with a great trick play on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. The play occurred in the third quarter on an impressive drive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awesome Derrick Henry trick play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
