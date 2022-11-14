Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Texas Legislative Considering 1,000 New Bills
Texas state officials filed over 1,000 bills Monday for the next legislative session. Some are pregnant women driving in high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, abolishing daylight savings, and prohibiting honey distributors from writing “Texas Honey” on labels unless it has honey from Texas. In addition, Celina could become the Halloween Capital of North Texas. That’s scary.
easttexasradio.com
Tyson Foods Recalls Ground Beef
Southwestern Texas H-E-B announced a ground beef recall Wednesday by Tyson Foods. Nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to the product possibly containing a foreign matter, mirror-like material. According to the supermarket, the recalled products include five and ten-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare, 73% lean ground beef, and five-pound chubs of H-E-B, 80% lean ground chuck. H-E-B, Joe V’s, and Central Market stores in Texas sold the products. According to the recall, the beef products had a freeze-by date of Nov. 25.
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Executed Barbee
Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
easttexasradio.com
Justice Foundation Receives $5 Million
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the transfer of a one-time allocation of $5 million to the Texas Access to Justice Foundation (TAJF). The $5 million transfer will help TAJF provide vital legal services to Texans who have personally experienced the harms of the opioid epidemic, including children whose caretakers have suffered from opioid use disorder.
easttexasradio.com
Taylor Is Seventh Woman On Texas Death Row
Taylor Parker is the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas. It follows her sentencing last Wednesday in Bowie County. It was for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. Parker is in Gatesville for processing before entering the Mountain View Unit, where they house all of the state’s female Death Row inmates.
Comments / 0