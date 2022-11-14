Taylor Parker is the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas. It follows her sentencing last Wednesday in Bowie County. It was for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. Parker is in Gatesville for processing before entering the Mountain View Unit, where they house all of the state’s female Death Row inmates.

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO