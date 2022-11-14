Read full article on original website
KCBD
Arctic front arriving overnight with the coldest air of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bitter, winter chill returns to the air tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-30s, but wind chill values in the teens tomorrow morning. Our next cold front bringing this arctic air is moving into the South Plains this evening, passing completely through overnight. Cloud cover will begin to build in early tomorrow morning, with lows temps in the 20s. Factoring in breezy winds from the north will make our air feel much colder, with wind chill values in the teens for most of us.
KCBD
Slightly warmer Thursday, arctic air returns Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are expected to remain below average, although slightly warmer tomorrow afternoon, but our next blast of cold air follows right behind. Skies will begin to clear overnight tonight with light winds. Temps will fall into the 20s to lower 30s, with a low of 27 in Lubbock.
KCBD
Warmest temperatures of the week today, coldest temperatures of the week tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finally having sunny skies and warm(er) temperatures throughout today. Another cold start to the morning though, with winds picking up from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph. Still cool this afternoon, but making progress for the week with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s. Overall a breezy day with lots of sunshine.
KCBD
Expect a blast of cold air on Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was in the 40s over the South Plains today and colder temperatures will remain on Wednesday. However, the temps will likely be lower than today due to more clouds and northerly winds. The winds on Wednesday will be lower than on Tuesday. While it’s cloudy,...
KCBD
Few light wintry showers possible
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another cold front moves through the South Plains area this morning. Lubbock area temperatures generally will peak around midday, and then gradually fall through the afternoon. Also falling, potentially, rain drops and snow flakes. Sprinkles and even a few snowflakes may fall in and near Lubbock...
Earthquake expert explains Wednesday’s 5.4 quake, some felt in Lubbock
More aftershocks occurred Thursday morning after Wednesday’s 5.4 earthquake near Menton, Texas. The force was so strong, some nearly 190 miles away here in the Hub City even felt the shakes.
KCBD
Coldest morning of the season, even cooler temperatures on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning’s temperatures are the coolest they have been all season!. We expect partly cloudy skies for the day with highs in the upper 40s. We will have quiet weather today as north winds will stay calm and light around 5 to 10 mph. This evening will have mostly clear skies, that will become mostly cloudy throughout the night through the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s with east winds becoming north around 5 to 10 mph.
ttuhub.net
Widespread rain: How does it affect water quality in Lubbock?
After another scorching West Texas summer, the intensity of the dry heat has been alleviated with widespread rainfall and cooler temperatures this fall, and as rainfall increases and wind strengthens, so has runoff. While not inherently an issue of concern, runoff poses a threat when it collects toxins, such as...
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
KCBD
Holiday Happening continues at Lubbock Civic Center through Nov. 20
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For decades, the Junior League of Lubbock’s holiday market, Holiday Happening, has offered a festive way to kick off the holiday season while benefiting community projects. You can keep with the daily events here on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/. The five-day event - always...
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
Dashcam Footage Reveals Lubbock Driver’s Greatest Traffic Sin
Sometimes I think that Lubbock is probably not unique insofar as bad driving goes. Perhaps it's confirmation bias because I live here and have to deal with it daily, so it seems like Lubbock is full of particularly bad drivers. And then I see dashcam footage like this. WOOF. For...
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
chainstoreage.com
Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall
Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
Lubbock man honors stray animals in a special way
Joey Hernandez has a passion for animal rescue. He’s previously rescued two cats from the apartment fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge and now he’s honoring stray animals in a special way.
Lubbock’s Mama Josie’s Finishes Its Upgrade & It’s Beautiful
We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
KCBD
Levelland receives Green Bag Grant from Keep Texas Beautiful
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) has recognized Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as a recipient of a 2022 Green Bag Grant. Through funding from H-E-B and Central Market, Keep Texas Beautiful is providing 10 affiliate communities with a share of $25,000 to support educational and programmatic opportunities relating to sustainability, recycling, litter prevention, beautification and water conservation.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Astro
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Astro, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is an eight-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. She is very go-with-the-flow and loves other dogs. She would be a perfect dog for a beginner. Astro is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
