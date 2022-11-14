LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning’s temperatures are the coolest they have been all season!. We expect partly cloudy skies for the day with highs in the upper 40s. We will have quiet weather today as north winds will stay calm and light around 5 to 10 mph. This evening will have mostly clear skies, that will become mostly cloudy throughout the night through the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s with east winds becoming north around 5 to 10 mph.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO