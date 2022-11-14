Read full article on original website
WCAX
UVM Health Network officials say the organization lost tens of millions of dollars in fiscal year 2022, and on Thursday they released a plan to get back on track. Hundreds of millions in federal pandemic recovery money is on the way to improve communities around Vermont. Vermont man charged with...
WCAX
State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of millions in federal pandemic recovery money is on the way to improve communities around Vermont. The $180 million in American Rescue Plan money was doled out on a per capita basis for projects including water, sewer, and broadband. But some rural towns, including in the Northeast Kingdom, are having trouble spending the cash.
Vermont taking steps to solve housing crisis, professionals say
Fixing Vermont's housing crisis was the focus of a Wednesday conference in Burlington. Some professionals noted the reason Vermont is seeing this crisis now is because the state didn't invest in enough affordable housing options in decades prior.
WCAX
1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. For the first time, the Vermont Foodbank is trying out a distribution of halal chicken in the Burlington area. A small chicken farm in Colchester trying to fill a growing...
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
WCAX
Vt. Rep. John Palasik dies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state Rep. John Palasik has died. The Republican from Milton was first elected to the Statehouse in 2018. He also served in the Army, the Vermont National Guard, and in the Milton Police. In a statement, Governor Phil Scott said Palasik died Tuesday morning. “John...
WCAX
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Not only is it the place to eat when visiting the Queen City — just ask President Joe Biden — but it also has a tight-knit family both behind the counter and in front of it.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies
MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
WCAX
Vermont Development Conference brings together industry professionals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders in commercial real estate and development in Vermont are getting together to talk about future growth in the Green Mountains. Thursday marks the eighth annual Vermont Development Conference. It’s being held at the Burlington Hilton and is billed as the only statewide event connecting groups of professionals in the development industry. They’re expected to discuss economic trends, permitting, growth, and designing for the future.
WCAX
Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
WCAX
Balint and Welch donate FTX campaign contributions to charity
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Both Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint and U.S. Senator-elect Peter Welch will donate the campaign contributions they received from a cryptocurrency executive whose exchange declared bankruptcy last week. Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX sent Balint and Welch $2,900 each. Balint is giving her share to the Committee on...
WCAX
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate assets
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A compounding pharmacy in Colchester caught in hot water over the summer is liquidating all its assets through an online auction next month. Starting Dec. 1, Edge Pharma is selling various equipment-- like scales, tables, mixers, pumps, carts, dishwashers, even telephone headsets and storage bins-- through orbitbid.com. The starting bid on most of the products is $5.
WCAX
Vt. crafters use quilts to send warm, welcoming message to new Americans
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Political advocacy takes many forms, and here in Vermont, one group is using crafting skills to send a message. Indivisible Mad River Valley is a group of liberal Vermonters who use their spare time and energy to advocate for what they believe in. They usually do things like phone banks, sending postcards and even protesting to promote their agenda. While they don’t typically use crafts to advocate for causes, this winter, they’re taking to quilting to give refugees a warm welcome.
WCAX
Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
WCAX
Board of Ed approves Lincoln plan to become its own district
LINCOLN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s State Board of Education Wednesday approved a proposal to allow the Lincoln School District to form its own supervisory union. It follows last week’s failed merger attempt between the Mount Abraham Unified School District and the Addison Northwest School District. The potential merger prompted the town of Lincoln to withdraw from MAUSD earlier this fall. School leaders say they were concerned the Lincoln Community School would close and they wanted local control.
WCAX
Hundreds meet in Burlington to try solving the housing crisis
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Swanton, Vermont
SWANTON, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the town and village of Swanton, Vermont — two separate governmental entities. Town Administrator Brian Savage is born and raised in Swanton and spent nearly 30 years volunteering with the Swanton Fire Department. Though he's nearing the end of his...
mynbc5.com
Chittenden County housing market among the hottest in the country
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington and South Burlington area isranked among the hottest real estate markets for October 2022, according to Realtor.com. "It's low supply and high demand," Real estate agent Krista Hoffsis said. "Every Realtor will tell you they have a list of buyers as long as their arm and they're looking for listings."
WCAX
BFA Fairfax bond passes on third attempt
